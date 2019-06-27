Take the bus to the fireworks

Celebrating Independence Day and enjoying the fireworks shows on the Third and Fourth of July is easy with new park-and-ride services from Tahoe-Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART).

Enjoy the fireworks show in Kings Beach on July 3 and in Tahoe City on July 4 with no parking hassles. Park-and-ride facilities have been added to 30-minute bus services from Truckee, Tahoe City and Crystal Bay, Nev.

Enjoy the celebrations with Tahoe’s fireworks shows.

On July 3, free service will be provided to the North Tahoe Events Center TART stop on North Lake Boulevard from the Tahoe City Transit Center every 30 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m., then hourly until 2 a.m. Service will also be provided from Northstar’s lower parking lot with bus service every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On July 4, free service will be provided to the Tahoe City wye TART stop from Tahoe Biltmore’s lower parking lot every 30 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m., then hourly until 1 a.m. from the Crystal Bay TART bus shelter. Service will also be provided from Northstar’s lower parking lot every 30 minutes between 6 and 11 p.m. | tahoetruckeetransit.com