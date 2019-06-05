Tahoe’s jam-packed season

This edition of Tahoe Weekly is a beast of an issue; marking a record-breaking amount of coverage of the summer Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals guide. In 2010, our late Entertainment Editor Joy Michael and I recognized that the number of music festivals and free concerts was increasing exponentially each summer in Tahoe and we decided we needed to put together a roundup of the season’s music. Joy penned that first one, calling it “Free for all.”

Since then, we’ve expanded our coverage as the number of events and festivals has increased each season, adding food & wine festivals, arts & culture events, adventure races, family fun events, performing arts, and much more. We’ve also expanded to every season and now publish four festival guides each year (timed according to Tahoe’s seasons; not the calendar).

This year’s summer edition is packed with page after page of fun for every interest, every age and everyone. Most of the events are still free and all of them are a blast. From personal experience, I can tell you that if you haven’t purchased tickets to the others, you should do so right now.

I would also like to welcome the newest contributor to join our amazing team of writers – Alex Silgalis, who will be covering the South Shore. Alex, co-owner of Local Freshies, will be writing features for Tahoe Weekly, with his first piece in this edition: “The Oldest Relay Race Is In Lake Tahoe?”

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

