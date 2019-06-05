Tahoe’s free summer concert series

Pack a picnic and enjoy a summer packed with free outdoor summer concerts in the Tahoe Sierra. There are eight free music series this summer from the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River and beyond.
*Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly
Tuesday
Bluesdays | Village at Squaw, Olympic Valley
June 11-Sept. 3 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com
Wednesday
Truckee Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park*
June 19-Aug. 28 | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org
Thursday
Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee*
June 13-Aug. 29 (no event July 4) | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com
Live at Lakeview | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe*
June 20-Aug. 29 (no event July 4) | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com
Friday
Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Rec. Area*
June 28-Aug. 30 (no show Aug. 9) | 6-9 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org
Sunday
Concerts on Commons | Tahoe City, Concerts on Commons*
June 16-Sept. 1 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
Select Dates
Music in the Park | Markleeville Park*
June 23-Aug. 25 | 5 p.m. | (530) 694-2120
Valhalla Concerts on Grand Lawn | South Lake Tahoe
June 30-Aug. 22 | Times vary | valhallatahoe.com
June 10-16
June 11 | The Blues Monsters | Bluesdays
June 13 | Elvis Cantu | Truckee Thursdays
June 16 | Achilles Wheel | Concerts on Commons
June 17-23
June 18 | Roy Rogers and Delta Rhythm Kings | Bluesdays
June 19 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Truckee Music in the Park
June 20 | McKenna Faith | Truckee Thursdays
June 20 | Vokab Kompany w/B3K | Live at Lakeview
June 23 | Mumbo Gumbo | Concerts on Commons
June 23 | Serendipity Strings | Markleeville Music in the Park
June 24-30
June 25 | Vanessa Collier | Bluesdays
June 26 | Lost Whiskey Engine | Truckee Music in the Park
June 27 | El Cajon | Truckee Thursdays
June 27 | Scott Pemberton Band w/Big Sticky Mess | Live at Lakeview
June 28 | Coburn Station | Music on the Beach
June 30 | Joy & Madness | Concerts on Commons
June 30 | Barwick & Siegfried | Valhalla
July 1-7
July 2 | Mark Hummel & Blues Survivors | Bluesdays
July 3 | The Stone Foxes | Truckee Music in the Park
July 5 | Boco del Rio | Music on the Beach
July 7 | SambaDá | Concerts on Commons
July 7 | Carolyn Dolan | Valhalla
July 7 | Beans Souse w/Slade Rivers Band | Markleeville Music in the Park
July 8-14
July 9 | Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram | Bluesdays
July 10 | The Lique | Truckee Music in the Park
July 11 | Sextones | Truckee Thursdays
July 11 | TapWater w/Barnsmoke | Live at Lakeview
July 12 | Jelly Bread | Music on the Beach
July 14 | Midtown Social | Concerts on Commons
July 15-21
July 16 | Danielle Nicole | Bluesdays
July 17 | New Wave Crave Band | Truckee Music in the Park
July 18 | Shakedown String Band w/Patrick Walsh | Live at Lakeview
July 18 | Colburn Station | Truckee Thursdays
July 19 | Sol Seed | Music on the Beach
July 21 | Orgōne and The Beer Gardeners | Concerts on Commons
July 22-28
July 23 | Coco Montoya | Bluesdays
July 27 | Bison Bluegrass Band | Markleeville Music in the Park
July 24 | The Blues Monsters | Truckee Music in the Park
July 25 | The Novelist | Truckee Thursdays
July 25 | Mestizo Beat w/Boca do Rio | Live at Lakeview
July 26 | Sal’s Greenhouse | Music on the Beach
July 28 | The Blues Monsters and Groove Foundry | Concerts on Commons
July 29-Aug. 4
July 30 | Chris Cain | Bluesdays
July 31 | Jo Mama | Truckee Music in the Park
Aug. 1 | Traccorum | Truckee Thursdays
Aug. 1 | The Golden Cadillacs w/Jimbo Scott | Live at Lakeview
Aug. 2 | Sang Moritz | Music on the Beach
Aug. 4 | Hot Buttered Rum | Concerts on Commons
Aug. 5-11
Aug. 6 | Sugaray Rayford | Bluesdays
Aug. 7 | Mark Mackay | Truckee Music in the Park
Aug. 8 | On/Off | Truckee Thursdays
Aug. 8 | Shamarr Allen + The Underdawgs w/Tahoe Tribe | Live at Lakeview
Aug. 11 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Concerts on Commons
Aug. 11 | Acoustic Solution | Markleeville Music in the Park
Aug. 12-18
Aug. 13 | Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers | Bluesdays
Aug. 14 | The Sam Chase & The Untraditional | Truckee Music in the Park
Aug. 15 | Rob Leines | Truckee Thursdays
Aug. 15 | The Sextones w/Chile Verde | Live at Lakeview
Aug. 16 | Sneaky Creatures | Music on the Beach
Aug. 18 | Diggin’ Dirt | Concerts on Commons
Aug. 18 | Raw Blues Band | Valhalla
Aug. 19-25
Aug. 20 | Dennis Jones Band | Bluesdays
Aug. 21 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee Music in the Park
Aug. 22 | Pacific Roots | Truckee Thursdays
Aug. 22 | Mojo Green w/Boot Juice | Live at Lakeview
Aug. 22 | The Wild Feathers | Valhalla
Aug. 23 | Miss Lonely Hearts | Music on the Beach
Aug. 25 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Concerts on Commons
Aug. 25 | Sierra Sweethearts | Markleeville Music in the Park
Aug. 26-Sept. 3
Aug. 27 | Honey Island Swamp Band | Bluesdays
Aug. 28 | Déjà Vu | Truckee Music in the Park
Aug. 29 | Nola | Truckee Thursdays
Aug. 29 | J Ras + The Higher Elevation w/Miki Rae + Taking Root | Live at Lakeview
Aug. 30 | The Wrinkle | Music on the Beach
Sept. 1 | Lebo & Friends | Concerts on Commons
Sept. 3 | Popa Chubby | Bluesdays