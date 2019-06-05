Tahoe’s free summer concert series

Pack a picnic and enjoy a summer packed with free outdoor summer concerts in the Tahoe Sierra. There are eight free music series this summer from the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River and beyond.

*Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly

Tuesday

Bluesdays | Village at Squaw, Olympic Valley

June 11-Sept. 3 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Wednesday

Truckee Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park*

June 19-Aug. 28 | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Thursday

Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee*

June 13-Aug. 29 (no event July 4) | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Live at Lakeview | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe*

June 20-Aug. 29 (no event July 4) | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com

Friday

Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Rec. Area*

June 28-Aug. 30 (no show Aug. 9) | 6-9 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

Sunday

Concerts on Commons | Tahoe City, Concerts on Commons*

June 16-Sept. 1 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Select Dates

Music in the Park | Markleeville Park*

June 23-Aug. 25 | 5 p.m. | (530) 694-2120

Valhalla Concerts on Grand Lawn | South Lake Tahoe

June 30-Aug. 22 | Times vary | valhallatahoe.com

June 10-16

June 11 | The Blues Monsters | Bluesdays

June 13 | Elvis Cantu | Truckee Thursdays

June 16 | Achilles Wheel | Concerts on Commons

June 17-23

June 18 | Roy Rogers and Delta Rhythm Kings | Bluesdays

June 19 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Truckee Music in the Park

June 20 | McKenna Faith | Truckee Thursdays

June 20 | Vokab Kompany w/B3K | Live at Lakeview

June 23 | Mumbo Gumbo | Concerts on Commons

June 23 | Serendipity Strings | Markleeville Music in the Park

June 24-30

June 25 | Vanessa Collier | Bluesdays

June 26 | Lost Whiskey Engine | Truckee Music in the Park

June 27 | El Cajon | Truckee Thursdays

June 27 | Scott Pemberton Band w/Big Sticky Mess | Live at Lakeview

June 28 | Coburn Station | Music on the Beach

June 30 | Joy & Madness | Concerts on Commons

June 30 | Barwick & Siegfried | Valhalla

July 1-7

July 2 | Mark Hummel & Blues Survivors | Bluesdays

July 3 | The Stone Foxes | Truckee Music in the Park

July 5 | Boco del Rio | Music on the Beach

July 7 | SambaDá | Concerts on Commons

July 7 | Carolyn Dolan | Valhalla

July 7 | Beans Souse w/Slade Rivers Band | Markleeville Music in the Park

July 8-14

July 9 | Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram | Bluesdays

July 10 | The Lique | Truckee Music in the Park

July 11 | Sextones | Truckee Thursdays

July 11 | TapWater w/Barnsmoke | Live at Lakeview

July 12 | Jelly Bread | Music on the Beach

July 14 | Midtown Social | Concerts on Commons

July 15-21

July 16 | Danielle Nicole | Bluesdays

July 17 | New Wave Crave Band | Truckee Music in the Park

July 18 | Shakedown String Band w/Patrick Walsh | Live at Lakeview

July 18 | Colburn Station | Truckee Thursdays

July 19 | Sol Seed | Music on the Beach

July 21 | Orgōne and The Beer Gardeners | Concerts on Commons

July 22-28

July 23 | Coco Montoya | Bluesdays

July 27 | Bison Bluegrass Band | Markleeville Music in the Park

July 24 | The Blues Monsters | Truckee Music in the Park

July 25 | The Novelist | Truckee Thursdays

July 25 | Mestizo Beat w/Boca do Rio | Live at Lakeview

July 26 | Sal’s Greenhouse | Music on the Beach

July 28 | The Blues Monsters and Groove Foundry | Concerts on Commons

July 29-Aug. 4

July 30 | Chris Cain | Bluesdays

July 31 | Jo Mama | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 1 | Traccorum | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 1 | The Golden Cadillacs w/Jimbo Scott | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 2 | Sang Moritz | Music on the Beach

Aug. 4 | Hot Buttered Rum | Concerts on Commons

Aug. 5-11

Aug. 6 | Sugaray Rayford | Bluesdays

Aug. 7 | Mark Mackay | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 8 | On/Off | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 8 | Shamarr Allen + The Underdawgs w/Tahoe Tribe | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 11 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Concerts on Commons

Aug. 11 | Acoustic Solution | Markleeville Music in the Park

Aug. 12-18

Aug. 13 | Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers | Bluesdays

Aug. 14 | The Sam Chase & The Untraditional | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 15 | Rob Leines | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 15 | The Sextones w/Chile Verde | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 16 | Sneaky Creatures | Music on the Beach

Aug. 18 | Diggin’ Dirt | Concerts on Commons

Aug. 18 | Raw Blues Band | Valhalla

Aug. 19-25

Aug. 20 | Dennis Jones Band | Bluesdays

Aug. 21 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 22 | Pacific Roots | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 22 | Mojo Green w/Boot Juice | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 22 | The Wild Feathers | Valhalla

Aug. 23 | Miss Lonely Hearts | Music on the Beach

Aug. 25 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Concerts on Commons

Aug. 25 | Sierra Sweethearts | Markleeville Music in the Park

Aug. 26-Sept. 3

Aug. 27 | Honey Island Swamp Band | Bluesdays

Aug. 28 | Déjà Vu | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 29 | Nola | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 29 | J Ras + The Higher Elevation w/Miki Rae + Taking Root | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 30 | The Wrinkle | Music on the Beach

Sept. 1 | Lebo & Friends | Concerts on Commons

Sept. 3 | Popa Chubby | Bluesdays