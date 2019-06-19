Tahoe the best place for Family Fun

We all know how wonderful Tahoe is to visit and enjoy, but imagine visiting and playing in Tahoe from a kid’s point of view. There are endless things to explore – sandy beaches and rocky beaches, wildflowers and meadows, hiking trails and mountain biking parks, rock climbing and disc golf, barbecues and boat cruises, and the list goes on. Every day is an adventure, every walk an exploration of the wonders of the forests, every visit to the beach always makes for “the best day ever,” as stated by my 6-year-old nephew, Anikin.

Family Editor Michelle Allen explores some of her favorite outings in our Summer Family Fun Guide from her picks for great family beaches and her Kids Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List. We also have information on Beaches & Parks, Hiking Trails and Mountain Biking Trails for all levels.

Kayla Anderson continues her own adventure tracking down Tahoe’s Best Burgers for Part III in what may just be a never-ending series. Kayla loves burgers, and Tahoe has no lack of amazing burgers to try.

Mark McLaughlin takes a walk in the woods and into the past to explore the “Historic Rubicon Point Lighthouse” for this edition. Hint: This is also a great hike for kids.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #31, #70 and #82