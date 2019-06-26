Tahoe summer fun & fireworks

Summer may have just officially started, but it’s been going strong since the first of June in most of the Tahoe Sierra. The trails are melting quickly, revealing paths beckoning to be explored with explosions of wildflowers and raging waterfalls to discover.

We share two great trails that are easy to access and open for early season hiking at Waddle Ranch Preserve in Truckee with writer Mike White and at Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe with writer Mark McLaughlin. Waddle Ranch offers a variety of trails great for wildlife and wildflower viewing, while Van Sickle boasts breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe and access into Tahoe’s back country.

While you’re exploring with family and friends, be sure to have the iNaturalist app downloaded on your phone. This free app allows anyone to act as citizen scientists by taking a photo and identifying plants and animals in the Tahoe Sierra while sharing the data with scientists. Michelle Allen explores Ward Creek State Park with her son using the app for her story “Discover Tahoe’s flora & fauna with iNaturalist.”

Tahoe knows how to put on a party, and the Independence Day holiday is no different, with no fewer than six fireworks shows in the Tahoe Sierra to enjoy. The celebrations start on July 3 and continue through July 7. Find the details in this edition and in the Event Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #1 and #58