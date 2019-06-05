Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Summer 2019 edition

Live Music | Theater & Performing Arts | Arts & Culture | Festivals & Family Fun | Culinary Delights | The Wild West | Start Your Engines | The Mountains Are Calling

Free outdoor summer concerts

Ongoing | Area venues

Enjoy the summer with one of Tahoe’s eight free summer concert series: Tuesdays features Bluesdays Tuesdays in the Village at Squaw Valley; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays and Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach; Saturday and Sundays there’s Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series, and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts on Commons Beach. Markleeville and Valhalla host free summer series on select dates this summer. Read the Free Summer Concerts lineup at the end of the festival guide. | Events Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com

Click Here for a list of all the FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

Genoa Concerts on the Green

June 9, July 7, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 | Genoa Park | Genoa, Nev.

Gather in the Genoa Park on the green grass with a blanket and picnic dinner to listen to music, starting at 5 p.m. Ike & Martin start off the series and Groove Foundry ends it. | genoanevada.org

Lazy 5 Summer Series

June 12-Aug. 14 | Lazy 5 Regional Park | Sparks

Enjoy free concerts all summer at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. New this summer, there will be a food truck and mobile pub during each concert. The series kicks off with New Wave Crave. | Lazy 5 Regional Park on Facebook

Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival

June 13-16 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

California Bluegrass Association presents a the 44th annual legendary bluegrass, old-time and gospel music festival. Headliners include Lonely Stringheart Band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Sister Sadie and more. | fathersdayfestival.com

Harvey’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series

June 14-Sept. 13 | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts kick off with Tim McGraw and continue through the summer with Trevor Noah, Miranda Lambert, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and more. | harveystahoe.com

Music in the Mountains Summerfest

June 15-July 3 | Area venues | Grass Valley

Music in the Mountains offers two weeks of exploring great classical music through discussions, activities, workshops and concerts. Concerts include the Brass, Brats & Brews Concert on June 25 and the Patriotic Pops Happy Birthday USA Concert on July 3. | musicinthemountains.org

Levitt AMP Summer Music Series

June 22-Aug. 24 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy live music at the Brewery Arts Center each Saturday with regional bands performing a variety of genres, kicking off with Antsy McClain. | breweryarts.org

Bass Camp in the Park

June 29 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

Bass Camp offers a full day and evening of national DJ headliners, art cars, live art, exhibitions, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks on the Truckee River in downtown Reno. Grammy-nominated British DJ/producer Chris Lake will headline the outdoor event. | basscampfest.com

“Best of Broadway, Opera & Pops”

July 1, 3, 5 & 7 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents songs from Aaron Copeland, Georges Bizet, Mozart, Paganini, and Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky. “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Phillip will be accompanied by the Baton Auction Winner. | | toccatatahoe.org

High Sierra Music Festival

July 4-7 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy

High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for more than 28 years for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. This year’s lineup is massive and includes more than 30 bands including Greensky Bluegrass, Umphrey’s McGee and Dawes. | highsierramusic.com

Summer Concerts on the Green

July 5-6 | Tahoe Donner Golf Course | Tahoe Donner

Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings Woodie & The Longboards, a Beach Boys tribute band; Neon Velvet, a party cover band; Fog City Swampers, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band and Hollywood U2, a U2 tribute band. | tahoedonner.com

Classical Tahoe

July 7-Aug. 11 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians directed by maestro Joel Revzen. The picture-perfect Lake Tahoe setting provides the ideal backdrop for musical masterpieces of Debussy, Mozart, Brahms and more. The opening Summer Gala features pianist Aldo López-Gavilán and the ending concert of the series presents Jazzmeia Horn and her ensemble. | classicaltahoe.org

Concert Under the Stars

July 10 | Eagle Valley Golf Course | Carson City, Nev.

This evening to benefit the Greenhouse Project features Poco with special guests Firefall and Pure Prairie League. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. | carsoncitygreenhouse.org

California WorldFest

July 11-14 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

The impressive lineup includes Toots and The Maytals, Turkuaz and Trombone Shorty; more than 50 bands perform on seven stages. The opening ceremonies will feature Global Indigenous Peoples Village. There will be yoga, dance, a marketplace, arts and crafts for kids, teens scene and more. | worldfest.net

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition

July 17-19 | area venues | Reno, Nev.

The region’s best guitar players come to Reno for a classical music competition followed by live performances at area venues. Workshops and master classes are offered, as well. A pre-festival concert is on July 7 with Edward Martinez. | cgwest.org

Night in the Country

July 25-27 | Yerington, Nev.

The legendary Night in the Country is one the biggest country music festivals in Nevada with three days of camping, country music and great times. Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne are some of the artists performing this year. | nightinthecountry.org

Guitarfish Music Festival

July 25-28 | Cisco Grove Campground

Gather for four days of family-friendly fun with some of the region’s top bands. This year artists include Kinky, the California Honeydrops, Afrolicious, Yak Attack, plus many more acts. The festival raises awareness for overfishing and pollution of the oceans. | guitarfishfestival.com

Jazz & Beyond: Carson City Music and Art Festival

Aug. 9-25 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.

Mile High Jazz Band Association presents this annual festival that features more than 50 performances and more than 100 performers — and most offer free admission. Beyond jazz, the festival includes bluegrass, blues, Latin and more. | jazzcarsoncity.com

Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest

Aug. 10-11 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Festival-goers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from 20 different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of music both days. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Bowers Mansion Bluegrass Festival

Aug. 16-18 | Bowers Mansion | New Washoe City, Nev.

Enjoy bluegrass music from Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa, Kathy Kallick Band, and Edgar Loudermilk Band. | nnba.org

Lake Tahoe Music Festival

Aug. 20-25 | Area venues

Lake Tahoe Music Festival hosts concerts at locations throughout Tahoe. On Aug. 20, watch an open rehearsal. This free event designed for families with children will be an opportunity to see how an orchestra comes together through practice. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | tahoemusic.org

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Sept. 6 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Six local bands go head to head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants in The Village face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. All proceeds benefit Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | squawalpine.com

Lost Sierra Hoedown

Sept. 19-22 | Plumas Eureka State Park | Blairsden

The Lost Sierra Hoedown is a weekend of simple outdoor living and human-produced dance-inducing music. This hoedown raises funds and awareness for the re-opening of Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl. | lostsierrahoedown.com

KVMR Celtic Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

The KVMR Celtic Festival includes 11 performance areas: five musical and six demonstration stages and a weekend-long youth arts instruction that has included Celtic music, magic, dance and songwriting. It is the main fundraising event of the year for KVMR Community Radio. | kvmrcelticfestival.org

Offbeat Music Festival

Oct. 3-5 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

This music festival crawl showcases more than 100 performances of the best homegrown musicians, regional bands and nationally recognized artists. There are new songs to discover at unique and intimate locations downtown. | offbeatreno.com

“The Foreigner”

Through June 15 (select dates) | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This fun and funny farce from the 1980s, happens to have renewed relevance at the moment. Through the goofiness of it all, there is a true reflection of the ongoing battle between closed-mindedness and open-heartedness. | renolittletheater.org

“The Illusionists Experience”

Through Nov. 17 | Eldorado Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

Having shattered box-office records around the world, “The Illusionists Experience” features spectacular showcases from five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Full of death-defying stunts, acts of breathtaking wonder and hilarious magic that will dazzle audiences of all ages. | eldoradoreno.com

Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival

June 19-Aug. 30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. It includes summer concerts on the lawn and in the Boathouse Theatre. | valhallatahoe.com

“Victor/Victoria”

June 21-July 27 (select dates) | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This farcical, role-reversing, show-stopping musical comedy was also a motion picture by Blake Edwards with music by Henry Mancini. | bruka.org

“Sense & Sensibility”

July 5-27 (select dates) | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

A delightful and supremely theatrical look at social climbing, heartbreak and love with no apologies necessary to the 1811 source material. Based on the novel by Jane Austin. | renolittletheater.org

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

July 5-Aug. 25 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “The Taming of the Shrew” and “Million Dollar Quartet.” Monday Night Showcase includes live music and dance performances each week. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

“Vortex”

July 19-18 | Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet that rocks featuring passionate rock, dance and alternative music. | avaballet.com

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 24-26 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to the Gatekeeper’s Museum for a celebration of dance with Lake Tahoe as the backdrop. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | laketahoedancefestival.org

Cordillera International Film Festival

July 25-28 | IMAX Theater Complex | Sparks, Nev.

Cordillera International Film Festival by filmmakers for filmmakers offers film screenings, Q&As after screenings and network with other filmmakers. | ciffnv.org

“Twelfth Night, a Ballet Noir”

July 29, Aug. 4, 10 | Area venues

Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a modern, edgy ballet version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” It’s the same comedy classic, but with a film noir twist. | sierranevadaballet.org

“Animal”

Aug. 24-Sept.9 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Rachel has it all: marriage, house, career. But then the visions start — apparitions of doubts, past decisions, future mistakes. This darkly comic play is about the underside of domesticity, the complexity of the brain in chaos and the thin line between sinking and survival. | rattheatre.org

Fall 10-Minute Play Festival

Aug. 30-Sept.1 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Truckee Community Theater presents its annual 10-Minute Play Festival. Each year several plays written by local playwrights are directed and performed by a variety of local actors and directors. It’s amazing what you can see in 10 minutes. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Trails & Vistas Art Hikes

Sept. 7-8 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

Trails & Vistas offers guided art hikes. Art in nature includes music, art, dance, poetry on a 3-mile trail. On Sept. 7, there’s a World Concert at Sand Harbor at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Outdoor Amphitheater. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | trailsandvistas.org

“Peter Pan”

Sept. 21-22 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the classic fairytale with the Reno Philharmonic | avaballet.com

“Maytag Virgin”

Sept. 28-Oct. 14 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

“Maytag Virgin” follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment and the bridge between the two. | rattheatre.org

Summer Vibes Cannabis Market

Through Sept. 28 | Sierra Well | Reno, Nev.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Nevada’s product manufacturers, state-licensed cultivators and master growers and vendors on Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. Programming will vary each week with different areas of focus. There will be DJs and food and beverages. Must be age 21 and older to attend. | (775) 800-9355

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show

June 9 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show features local makers and artists and food and beverages from local restaurants, a silent auction, aft cars and kids’ activities. Free parking, but those who ride bikes get half off the $10 admission ticket. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Visiting Artists Workshops

June 10-July 21 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

The Fine Arts department at Sierra Nevada College hosts the 35th annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. | sierranevada.edu

No Barriers Summit

June 13-15 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Join leaders, change-makers and aspiring visionaries from all walks of life and unite to discover how to bring the No Barriers Life to a world ready for greater possibilities. | nobarriersusa.org

Open Air Art Shows

June 14-Aug. 25 | Roundhill & Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Arts & Crafts shows take place throughout the summer in an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

Carson City Ghost Walking Tours

June 22-Oct. 19 (select dates) | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.

This 27th season explores “In The Shadows” of Carson City. The evenings are a delightfully spooky way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history led by Madame Curry, the widow of the city’s founder. | carsoncityghostwalk.com

North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open

June 25-29 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe en plein air — in the open air. You may spot artists painting along the lake shore, in scenic valleys or in blooming meadows. | northtahoearts.com

ARTown

July 1-31 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

ARTown encourages audiences to embrace multidisciplinary arts and works to strengthen the art industry in Northern Nevada with a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts. From live music to unique exhibits, enjoy the many variations of creative expression. | artown.org

Pacific Fine Arts Festival

July 4-Sept. 12 (select days) | Homewood & Tahoe City

Pacific Fine Arts Festival features paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphics, and jewelry and arts and crafts including handmade clothing, leather goods, wooden toys and more with dates throughout the summer. | pacificfinearts.com

Reno Art Fest

July 12-14 | Virginia Street | Reno, Nev.

Reno Art Fest will feature numerous artist tents with original work of 2- and 3-D fine art including acrylics, oils and watercolors; photography; ceramics; glass, stone and metal sculptures; and wood and clay pieces. There will be a street party with music, performers, including Controlled Burn, and food booths. | cwbevents.com

Reno Chalk Art Festival

July 12-14 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

Watch chalk paintings come to life at this third annual festival. Using pavement for canvas, artists create spectacular masterpieces. Expect three days of art, food, live entertainment, artisan crafters and more. | atlantiscasino.com

Circus Circus Mural Marathon

July 12-14 | Circus Circus Hotel Casino | Reno, Nev.

Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition, so spectators can enjoy music and food. | circusreno.com

Art, Wine & Music Festival

July 13-14 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians gather in the Village at Squaw Valley for two days showcasing their work paired with wine tasting from regional vineyards and two stages featuring live music. | squawalpine.com

ARTour

July 20-21, 27-28 | North Tahoe Arts | Tahoe City

North Tahoe-Truckee artists open their studios to the public for two weekends this summer. Participants get a behind-the-scene look at the creative processes of the artists on the tour put on by North Tahoe Arts. | northtahoearts.com

Great American Craft Fair in the Park

July 20-21, Aug. 17-18 | Graeagle Park | Graeagle

Exhibitors feature handmade crafts and fine art, such as pottery, jewelry and textiles. As you stroll through the fair, enjoy live music, food and beverages. Starts at 10 a.m. each day. | playgraeagle.com

Cordillera International Film Festival

July 25-28 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a film festival by filmmakers for filmmakers with film screenings, celebrations, networking events, education panels and more. | ciffnv.org

Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour

July 26-28, Aug. 2-4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

The 13th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art during two weekends. Paintings, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org

Wa She Shu It’ Deh

July 27-28 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This Native American Arts Festival is hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada. Representatives from tribes across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America gather to celebrate native traditions featuring Native American dancing, master basket weaving display, food, crafts and music. | valhallatahoe.com

Incline Village Fine Art Festival

Aug. 9-11 | Preston Field | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Fine Art Festival feature artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine arts, including paintings in acrylic, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. | cwbevents.com

Art & Soul

Sept. 14 | Downtown | Truckee

The fourth annual art walk will be held in historic downtown where artists display their work at 30 different stops. Enjoy a music, wine tasting and small bites, while appreciating the artwork. | historictruckee.com

Silver State Art Festival

Sept. 13-15 | Fuji Exhibit Hall | Carson City, Nev.

This art festival features gourds, basketry and fine arts and crafts. The event offers gourd and basket-weaving classes. Free admission. | nevadagourdsociety.org

Third Thursday

Year-round | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Enjoy music, family fun, movie nights, arts & crafts, food demos and tastings, and more from 4 to 9 p.m. | 39northdowntown.com

Nevada State Fair

June 6-9 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, pig racing, car show, food, culture and more. The Nevada State Fair will also showcase exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org

Tahoe City Solstice Festival

June 8-16 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the start of summer with this annual festival featuring classic car show, live music, North Tahoe Plein Air Open, Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, Classic Car Stroll Sidewalk Saturdays and more. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | visittahoecity.org

Truckee Thursdays

June 13-Aug. 29 (excluding July 4) | Downtown | Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeethursdays.com

Stewart Father’s Day Powwow

June 14-16 | Indian Commission | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the Stewart Father’s Day Powwow. The former Stewart Indian School will come alive with more than 200 dancers, 30 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos and other fare. | stewartindianschool.com

Culture Fest

June 15 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy delicious cuisine, live music, dance, fun games and more outside on the Library Plaza from noon to 4 p.m. Lots of activities for kids. | ltcc.edu

Lakeside Movie Series

June 26-Aug. 21 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Enjoy summer evenings at Tahoe City’s Lakeside Movie Series. Bring low-back chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and a flashlight. Movies play at dusk on Wednesday nights from 6 to 11 p.m. There will be no movie on July 3. | Lakeside Movie Series on Facebook

4th of July celebrations

July 3-7 | Area venues

The Tahoe Sierra knows how to put on a party, and the 4th of July is now different with five days of festivities starting on July 3, and fireworks throughout the Tahoe-Reno area on July 3, 4 and 6. | Events Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com

Freedom Fest

July 4-6 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Celebrate summer skiing and the 4th of July with a family friendly music and ski festival. There will be three days of live music from Grant Farm at Gold Coast, paying tribute to the 1991 concert by the Jerry Garcia Band that took place near this location. There will be more music at the High Camp pool & hot tub and a free show at KT Base Bar with Paul Oakenfold and a fireworks display on July 5. | squawalpine.com

Kirkwood Summer Festival

July 6 | Village Plaza | Kirkwood

The Village Plaza will come alive for a day of wine and beer tasting, incredible food, music, a silent auction and activities for the kids from 3 to 6 p.m. This fundraiser benefits the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department. | kmpud.com

American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

July 9-14 | Edgewood Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This made-for-TV event, owned and broadcast by NBC Sports, is the premier celebrity golf tournament and raises funds for local and national charities. The tournament is a 54-hole modified format that features sports’ and entertainment’s greatest celebrities. | americancenturychampionship.com

Movies in the Park

July 11, 18, 25 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Enjoy free movies in the park on Thursday nights. Family-friendly movies start at dusk. Popcorn, food and beverages are available for purchase beforehand. | northtahoeparks.com

Wanderlust Yoga & Music Festival

July 18-21 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The Wanderlust Festival offers four days of yoga, music, community and clean eating. Enjoy a variety of yoga classes for all levels taught by some of the world’s most renowned instructors. There will be speakers, meditation instructors, renowned chefs and live musical entertainment. | wanderlustsquaw.com

Reno Basque Festival

July 20 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing and activities. | renobasqueclub.org

Barracuda Championship

July 22-28 | Montrêux Golf & Country Club | Reno, Nev.

Get ready for the greatest lip-smacking, golf-clapping, summer-loving event in the region. The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf along and savory outdoor grilling as PGA Tour professionals tee up in Reno. | barracudachampionship.com

Carson City Fair

July 26-28 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.

This event features livestock show, dog show and dairy cattle and goat show, along with live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and antique tractor display. Free admission. | carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com

Reno/Sparks Water Lantern Festival

July 27 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

The evening will be magical and peaceful as the soft glow of floating lanterns reflects on the water at Sparks Marina. Gates open at 5 with food trucks and a chance to make a lantern and decorate it. The launch is at 8:30 p.m. | waterlanternfestival.com

Northern Nevada Pride

July 27 | Fourth & Virginia streets | Reno, Nev.

Show your pride and celebrate the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Reno. The day begins with a commUNITY parade that ends at the festival in Wingfield Park. | northernnevadapride.org

Fresh Tracks Festival

Aug. 3 | The Hanger | South Lake Tahoe

This mid-summer festival has paired some of the best local live music with Dead Winter Carpenters, Mojo Green and Mescalito with regional craft beers to benefit the Heavenly Ski & Snowboard Foundation. Enjoy Americana, Funk & Bluegrass while enjoying more than 40 craft beer selections. | Fresh Tracks Festival on Facebook

Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Aug. 9-10 | Obexer’s Boat Company | Homewood

This year’s 46th annual Concours will again be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. A gala opening night dinner and dance, Men’s Grill and Ladies’ Luncheon. | laketahoeconcours.com

Great Gatsby Living History Festival

Aug. 10-11 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

The Roaring 1920s comes alive during the annual Great Gatsby Living History Festival at the Tallac Historic Site with costumes, music, interactive historic house tours, vintage auto rides, classic kids’ games and food. | tahoeheritage.org

Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival

Aug. 17 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

This third annual festival celebrates ancient Chinese culture, sport and the natural wonders of the Reno-Sparks region. Dragon boats are 40-foot human-powered canoes decorated with ornate Chinese dragon heads and tails, led by the rhythmic beat of a drum. The festival is free and open to the public with a Health and Wellness Village, vendors, exhibitors, food trucks, artisans and more. | gwndragonboat.com

Reno Aloha Festival

Aug. 24 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The “Biggest Little Ohana in the World” is a family friendly event featuring live music, dancers, Keiki Village arts and crafts, food and drink. Attend education workshops and learn how to play the ukulele, hula or speak Hawaiian. | renoalohafestival.com

Burning Man

Aug. 25-Sept. 2 | Black Rock Desert | Washoe County

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. In this crucible of creativity, all are welcome. | burningman.org

Civil War Days & Battle Train

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 | C Street | Virginia City

History comes to life as the Great Civil War reenactment features epic battles throughout the historic mining town. Hundreds of period actors battle out great scenes, such as the Virginia & Truckee Railroad and C Street as part of the Labor Day Parade. Join the ladies for High Tea or take a ride on an evening champagne train and see a battle from your seat. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Numaga Indian Days Powwow

Aug. 31- Sept. 2 | Hungry Valley Powwow Grounds | Hungry Valley, Nev.

This nationally acclaimed Powwow features the Native American dancers, singers and drummers along with traditional foods and crafts. | rsic.org

The Great Depressurization

Sept. 2-9 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

After a week on the Black Rock Desert, this is a chance for Burners to decompress. There are a variety of events and activities curated around music, comedy, pool parties and late-night happenings. | greatdepressurization.com

Reno Greek Fest

Sept. 6-8 | St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, traditional dance and music during Reno Greek Festival. Be prepared to learn the history and culture of Greece while enjoying the flavors of the Mediterranean in a family friendly setting. | renogreekfest.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race

Sept. 6-8 | Rancho San Rafael Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

The Great Reno Balloon Race is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world. During three days in early September, enjoy a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring over Reno. | renoballoon.com

Carson City Rockabilly Riot

Sept. 19-21 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Cars, music and body art highlight this three-day celebration of rockabilly culture. Enjoy drag races and burn outs followed by an auto swap and tattoo expo. Live music rounds out the weekend. | renorockabillyriot.com

Holi Festival of Colors

Sept. 21 | Rancho San Rafael Park | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy an afternoon of social merriment at this transformational event. Experience interactive dance, live Mantra bands, DJs, yoga instruction, cuisine, the throwing of colors, free hugs and lotsa love. | festivalofcolorsusa.com

Kokanee Fall Fish Fest

Oct. 5-6 | Taylor Creek Visitors Center | South Lake Tahoe

Celebrate the annual fall migration of the Kokanee salmon with kids’ activities, walks, races, educational activities and more. | fs.usda.gov

Eldorado Great Italian Festival

Oct. 12-13 | Downtown Reno

For the 38th year, the Eldorado Resort Casino is bringing the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy to the heart of Reno. Held each year during Columbus Day weekend, the festival is a celebration of Italian culture and traditions and includes live entertainment, a sauce cooking contest and of course, lots of pasta. | eldoradoreno.com

Food Truck Fridays

Until Sept. 27 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. | Food Truck Friday on Facebook

Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival

June 8 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

A craft beer festival dedicated to showcasing the best of the best in the brewery world with top-notch entertainment, local food vendors and good old-fashioned lawn games. The list of participating breweries is impressive and provides beer-lovers a unique opportunity to sample uncommon brews. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com

Truckee Brew Fest

June 8 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 14th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by Lost Whiskey Engine and Coburn Station, dancing, barbecue items and silent auction. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeebrewfest.com

Wine on the Water: WOW

June 9 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.

Wine on the Water benefits the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe with tastings from more than 20 wineries and six restaurants. Live music is by Jeff Jones. | Wine on the Water on Facebook

Vine to Pier Dinners

June 11, 18 | West Shore Café | Homewood

This family-style meal is on the pier overlooking Lake Tahoe. Enjoy the sun setting over the mountains of the West Shore while sipping on wines selected by in-house sommelier and paired with a five-course meal created by executive chef Robb Wyss. | westshorecafe.com

Feed the Camel

June 12-Aug. 28 | McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Sparks, Nev.

Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. It’s an easy walk from downtown Reno, held every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 28. And no, there aren’t actual camels to feed. | Facebook Feed the Camel

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival

June 14-15 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual event as the unofficial kickoff to summer is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew tasting event and music festival with free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend, featuring Berlin with Terri Nunn and War. More than 30 microbreweries will participate. | eldoradoreno.com

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 15 | Downtown | Tahoe City

One of Tahoe City’s signature annual events, formerly called the Wine Walk, gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore downtown Tahoe City, stroll its scenic lakefront sidewalks, taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants and caterers. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

Reno Wine Walk

June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Capital City Brewfest

June 22 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

The Brewfest features more than 20 breweries from 3 to 9 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. Live music is in McFadden Plaza. | carsonrotary.org

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival

June 22-23 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com

Biggest Little City Wing Fest

July 5-6 | Silver Legacy Casino | Reno, Nev.

The Silver Legacy serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings during this annual event. Free live entertainment on outdoor stages, shopping and local celebrity wing judging top off the delicious holiday weekend. | silverlegacy.com

Beerfest & Bluegrass Festival

July 5-6 | Northstar California

This 13th annual festival is back and has been extended to a full weekend of high-altitude hops, mountain views and bluegrass music. Drink in the views of the Sierra in a new way with Run the Brewery and a summit hike and yoga. | northstarcalifornia.com

Carson City Wine Walk

July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7 & Oct. 5 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Ice Cream in the Park

July 10-31 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Enjoy free ice cream at the North Tahoe Regional Park playground on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. | northtahoeparks.com

Wine vs. Beer

July 10-Aug. 7 | West Shore Café | Homewood

Running every Wednesday through Aug.7, from 3 to 6 p.m., beer and wine vendors will go head to head to select the best pairing for each West Shore Café small bite. Entry is free and open to all ages; flights of beer or wine will be available for purchase. | westshorecafe.com

Crawl Reno

July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 | Headquarters Bar | Reno, Nev.

Reno, the crawl capital of the world, hosts upcoming crawls including Superhero Crawl on July 13, Pirate Crawl on Aug. 17 and A Very Potter Crawl on Sept. 21. All crawls start at Headquarters Bar at 8 p.m. and last until 4 a.m. | crawlreno.com

Farm-to-Fork Barn Dinners

July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 7 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms all-inclusive Farm-to-Fork Barn Dinners are known for the guest chefs and four-course dinner-dessert, complete with a farm tour, wine tasting and music. | Sierra Valley Farms on Facebook

Wine in the Garden

July 20 | Markleeville Park | Markleeville

Enjoy wine, beer, appetizers, live music and a raffle to benefit Alpine County libraries. | (530) 694-2120.

The Taste of Downtown

July 20 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

This downtown festival features more than 40 restaurants, live music and more as a celebration of summer from 5 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence. | tasteofdowntowncarson.com

Downieville Mountain Brewfest

July 20 | Main Street | Downieville

In its fifth year, the Downieville Mountain Brewfest offers fresh mountain air, fishing, mountain biking, small-town charm, music, food and some of the finest craft beer available in northern California and Nevada. | downievillebrewfest.com

The Reno Garlic Festival

July 20 | Pat Baker Park | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Garlic Festival showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | Facebook Reno Garlic Festival

Thunderfaire

Aug. 11 | Thunderbird Lodge | East Shore

Stroll the Thunderbird Lodge grounds while sampling delectable treats from regional chefs and sipping wine from California’s most famous cellars. | thunderbirdtahoe.org

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is America’s biggest, free barbecue festival. Enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry event-goers. | nuggetribcookoff.com

Village Wine Walk

Aug. 29 | Shops at Heavenly | South Lake Tahoe

Participants can sample wine crafted from Lodi, enjoy food specials and chances to win prizes at every location visited. Proceeds will benefit Christmas Cheer. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Foam Fest

Aug. 31 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Enjoy unlimited beer tastings from more than 25 breweries along with live music and fun activities all to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Alpen Wine Festival

Sept. 1 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 31th annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. Entry is a donation to Can Do MS. | squawalpine.com

Sample the Sierra

Sept. 14 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, features local produce, house-brewed beers and Sierra wines, celebrity chefs, local artisans and a pop-up dinner. | samplethesierra.com

Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival

Sept. 20-22 | Northstar California

Top chefs from around the region gather at the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival. The annual installment of this classic Tahoe event includes three days of culinary competition, demonstrations, tastings, art exhibitions and more. Partake in a weekend of wine and beer tasting while checking out Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook Off or take part in the Culinary Competition and Grand Tasting afternoon. | northstarcalifornia.com

Oktoberfest

Sept. 21 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This annual event will transform the Village into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. | squawalpine.com

Genoa Candy Dance

Sept. 28-29 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.

This candy and craft festival features more than 300 exhibitors and 3,000 pounds of homemade candy. Enjoy the small-town spirit as you explore this sweet and indulgent festival. | genoanevada.org

Nevadafest

Sept. 28 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The afternoon celebration of Nevada breweries overflows with sudsy succulence against the backdrop of the Truckee River. Includes some of Northern Nevada’s favorite food trucks and unlimited brews from more than 20 Nevada craft breweries. Look forward to a lineup of bands while enjoying outdoor games. | nvfest.com

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Sept. 28 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Tahoe City Oktoberfest celebration hosts activities for the family — even the dogs. Enjoy live music, cold beer, barbecue, sausages and wieners and fun games and crafts for kids of all ages. | visittahoecity.com

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop

Oct. 5 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. in historic downtown. Attendees receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at more than 30 venues, as well as five food tickets and a map to all participating venues. | truckeewinewalk.com

Southern Fare on the Square

Oct. 5-6 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Experience the sounds and flavors of the South at this free street festival on Victorian Square in Sparks. Be sure to enjoy all the fixin’s with food and drink vendors, craft beer, live music and entertainment, crafters and a VIP beer garden. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe

Oct. 5-6 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

It’s the yearly celebration food and beer and all things German at the annual Lake Tahoe Oktoberfest. This locals’ favorite features great food, music, family games, activities and the famous Beer and Wine Garden. | camprichardson.com

Reno Bites

Oct. 7-20 | area venues | Reno, Nev.

Reno Bites is a way to showcase local restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs. Each participating eatery offers a $10, $20 or $30 dining special during the event. Some signature events also take place during the restaurant week. Guests can experience the ambiance, service and dishes within each restaurant during Reno Bites. | renobitesweek.com

150th anniversary Transcontinental Railroad

Through Labor Day | Area venues

On May 10, 1869, the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, forever changing the landscape of Truckee and Donner Summit. To celebrate this historic event, the Truckee-Donner Historical, Donner Summit Historical and Truckee Donner Railroad societies are hosting history talks, tours, dinners, an art exhibit and more festivities. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on Transcontinental Railroad under the Explore Tahoe menu. | goldspike.org

Reno Cattle Drive

June 15-20 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

For 27 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic, old-style cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno. | renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 20-29 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual Reno Rodeo combines professional and amateur bull riding with Western-themed fun and activities. From mutton bustin’ to barrel racing, live music and good eats, get ready to celebrate the Wild West. | renorodeo.com

PRCA Xtreme Bulls

June 20 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. With Pyrotechnics, Xtreme action Rock ‘n’ Roll and 8 seconds of the best pro bull riding. | prorodeo.com

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping

June 22-27 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This masters’ roping event features the world’s top 100 teams, representing 23 states and Canada that compete for the coveted BFI Championship in one of the most respected events among team ropers. | bfiweek.com

Championship & Last Chance Arabian Horse Show

July 8-13 | Reno Sparks Livestock Event Center

The family will enjoy watching this equine competition featuring the magnificent, versatile and beautiful Arabian horse. Free to the public, the event showcases Western riding, English and Native costume rides. | arabianhorses3.org

Summer Social and Rodeo

July 26-27 | Shakespeare Ranch | Glenbrook, Nev.

Get ready for a rootin’-tootin’ time at a Glenbrook rodeo tradition that dates back six decades. It has now become a signature weekend event to benefit Keep Memory Alive. Guests will enjoy the rodeo, carnival games, silent auction, raffle, barbecue and music. | keepmemoryalive.org

Virginia City Rodeo & Fiesta Del Charro

Aug. 24-25 | Virginia City Fairgrounds | Virginia City, Nev.

Saddle up and ride on up to Virginia City’s Arena and Fairgrounds for the return of The Way It Was Rodeo. Flying U Rodeo, headed by rodeo legend Cotton Rosser, brings a weekend of extreme bronc riding, trick roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and so much more to Virginia City. | visitvirginiacity.com

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Aug. 24-25 | McIver Arena | Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. | truckeerodeo.org

International Camel & Ostrich Races

Sept. 6-8 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaperman and the legends lives one. Come and see these extraordinary animals race. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacity.com

Snaffle Bit Futurity

Sept. 8-15 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This is a showcase for the Spanish vaquero’s horse-training methods dating back to the early American West. The competition is a family-friendly, adrenaline-charged sports event for all horse enthusiasts. Shoppers will enjoy a Western trade show and horse sales. | renosnafflebitfuturity.com

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championships

Oct. 3-6 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive. | cowboyfastdraw.com

World Championship Outhouse Races

Oct. 5-6 | Virginia City

The races pit teams of costumed outhouse racers against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Cool Car Cruizen Fridays

Through Oct. 18 | Village Heavenly | South Lake Tahoe

All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. | goodsamsaferide.com

Octane Fest

June 8 | Rattlesnake Raceway | Fallon, Nev.

High-powered motorsports including dirt track racing at Rattlesnake Raceway, drag racing at Top Gun Raceway and a Churchill County Fairgrounds Jamboree with monster trucks, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, quad races, tough trucks, burning car stuntman, fireworks and sock hop. Plus, a Miss Octane Fest competition. | Octane Fest 2019 on Facebook

Hot August Nights’ Show-N-Shine

June 8 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Celebrate classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll with an event that includes a show-n-shine, awards and live entertainment. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vehicles 1976 and older compete with registered car participants for the main Hot August Nights event in August in Reno. | squawalpine.com

Supercrawl, Rock Crawling World Championship

June 8-9 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Thirty-five pro drivers worldwide will battle insane obstacles for the right to be crowned the SuperCrawl champion. Forty sportsman teams from the West Coast will compete in the sportsman class championship. | supercrawl.rocks

Women with Wheelz Car Show

June 15 | Silverland Inn & Suites | Virginia City, Nev.

This event , sponsored by Jay Leno’s Garage, is open to the first 120 cars. It offers food, music, giveaways, static displays, Department of Traffic and Safety display, Sister on the Fly local ladies and raffle prizes. Proceeds will benefit Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run and Piper’s Opera House. | teresasgarage.com

Hemmings Motor News Great Race

June 23 | Lampe Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

The race, which features cars built in and before 1974, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II, stops in Gardnerville on its way from the starting point in downtown Riverside to the finish line in Tacoma, Wash. Antique automobiles will roll into Lampe Park starting at 5:30 p.m.; the stop is free and open to the public. | greatrace.com

Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival

July 13 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival features an air show, STEM Expo, VIP hospitality tent, food and fun. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

Lucas Oil Off Road Race Series

July 27 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Off Road Racing meets West Coast influence for an intense four-wheel challenge full of fan-friendly tracks. | lucasoiloffroad.com

Hot August Nights

Aug. 2-3, 6-11 | Area venues | Virginia City, Sparks & Reno, Nev.

Take a step back in time and enjoy the beauty of classic muscle cars during Hot August Nights. A two-day kickoff celebration, on Aug. 3 and 4, will be in Virginia City to usher in the official start to the main event in Reno and Sparks. There will be live music and cars on display. | hotaugustnights.net

National Championship Air Races

Sept. 11-15 | Reno Stead Airport | Reno, Nev.

The National Championship Air Races is the last event of its kind, carrying on the tradition of the Cleveland Air Races of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. See military displays and aerial performers. | airrace.org

Cool September Days Car, Truck and M/C Show

Sept. 13-15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

This event is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. Cash and prizes awarded, 25 trophies, poker walk and free lunch, sponsored by Good Samaritans Safe Ride. | goodsamsaferide.com

Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Sept. 25-29 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Street Vibrations Motorcycle Festival is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com

DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay

June 8 | Tahoe Beach Retreat | South Lake Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe Relay teams consist of seven people, each running approximately 8 to 12 miles. The relay starts and ends in South Lake Tahoe and goes around the 72-mile lake. Competitors will have 15 hours to complete the course and will need to done by 8 p.m. | laketahoerelay.com

Big Blue Adventure Race Series

June 9-Oct. 6 (select dates) | Truckee/Tahoe area venues

Big Blue Adventure offers a cornucopia of Lake Tahoe and Truckee endurance events in triathlons, running, biking, swimming, adventure racing and paddling. The summer events begin with the Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw 8-Miler on June 9 and end with the Great Trail Race on Oct. 6, a run from Truckee to Tahoe City that doubles as a run and bike race. | bigblueadventure.com

Rock Tahoe Half Marathon

June 15 | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

The 13.1-mile race begins at Spooner Summit on State Route 50, follows the East Shore of Lake Tahoe and ends at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. A shuttle will take racers to the start. There will be a finish-line festival and expo; racers can also attend a post-race pool party. | epictahoe.com

Tour De Manure

June 15 | Sierraville Firehouse | Sierraville

The Sierra Valley Metric Century, aka Tour de Manure, gets its name from the time when the cows come home from their winter grazing grounds to enjoy the grasses of the high meadows for summer. Race includes rest stops, barbecue lunch, music and T-shirt. | tourdemanure.org

Broken Arrow Skyrace

June 21-22 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

The Broken Arrow Skyrace features off-trail scrambling on steep terrain with huge vertical gains and losses at altitude in three different distances: 52km, 26km and Vertical K. After the race participants can enjoy food, beer, music, films and fun activities. | squawalpine.com

Adventure Sports Week

June 21-30 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, film, clinics, gear demos and more. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Tahoe Mountain Bike Fest

June 22-23 | Divided Sky | Meyers

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association hosts the sixth annual festival with a beer garden and barbecue, live music and the Triple Crown Ride. This family-friendly event includes a KidsZone. | tahoemtbfestival.com

Western State 100-Mile Endurance Run

June 23 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

The Western States 100 Mile Endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. Following the historic Western States Trail, runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line at Placer High School in Auburn. | wser.org

Native Species and Lake Tahoe Bird festivals

June 23-24 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents two family-friendly days to learn about native species of the area on June 23 and bird research on June 24. Attend walks with experts, visit educational booths and more. | tinsweb.org

Kids Adventure Games

June 28-30 | Northstar California

Designed exclusively for ages 6 to 14, the Kids Adventure Games is a multi-discipline obstacle adventure race, where kids in teams of 2 compete together on bike, in water and on foot through a unique adventure course featuring up to 15 manmade and natural obstacles. | kidsadventuregames.com

Tahoe Paddle Race Series

June 29-Sept. 15 (select dates) | Area venues

Tahoe Paddle Race series celebrates its 12th anniversary with three events on Lake Tahoe. The series offers both the recreational paddler and the race enthusiast an opportunity to participate in SUP, prone paddleboard or OC1 class races. Ends with the Tahoe Cup Lake Crossing on Sept. 15. | tahoepaddleracing.com

Alta Alpina Challenge: Riding the Wild Sierra

June 29 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

The Alta Alpina Challenge is a personalized event. Every rider bib is personalized based on his or her choice of ride. Rider’s collect special pass stickers on the bib and the result can be framed as a souvenir of the accomplishment. | altaalpina.org

Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival

July 12-14 | Diamond S Ranch | Beckwourth

Eco Bike Adventures hosts this fourth annual festival featuring a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, 100m Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build, along with demos, food, beer and wine and live music. | ecobikeadv.com

‎Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run

July 20-21 | Spooner State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run is one of the absolute best ultra runs in the country. This race will be run on single-track trails and dirt roads within Spooner State Park and on the Tahoe Rim Trail located within the state park and on National Forest land all at or above 8,000 feet of elevation. | trter.com

Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race

Aug. 1-4 | Downieville

Race or ride the epic 26.5-mile cross country to the Sierra Crest and back to town or take in a double dose with 15 miles of the Downieville Downhill in the All Mountain World Championships. Or, just come to enjoy the bike festival for the weekend. | downievilleclassic.com

Onewheel’s Race for the Rail

Aug. 1-4 | Northstar California

Race for the Rail 2019 is a jam-packed weekend of racing, trick competitions, exclusive nightly parties, outdoor adventures, Onewheel clinics and more. | northstarcalifornia.com

Lost and Found 30K & 5K

Aug. 2 | Donner Lake | Truckee

The inaugural Lost and Found will soon be known as one of the most scenic and rugged trail races; it has something for everyone. The 30km is a modified loop course with the start and finish at Johnson Canyon trailhead. The 5km is a single loop with about 823 feet of climb, great views of Donner Lake and the Pacific Crest. A great post-party will await the finishers. | donnerpartymountainrunners.com

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Aug. 10-11 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach

Celebrate stand-up paddleboarding with two days of paddle clinics, yoga, races and fun on the beach. Activities for both kids and adults are offered throughout the weekend. | tahoenalu.com

Margie Powell Illustrated Hikes

Aug. 10-11 | Donner Summit Canyon | Truckee

This hike will start with an overview of Donner Summit history, the most historically significant square mile in California and maybe the West. There will be history talks and sites with ads painted on the rocks 100 years ago and petroglyphs from 2,000 to 4,000 years ago. Hikes are the same on both days. | donnersummithistoricalsociety.org

Adventure Van Expo

Sept. 7-8 | Homewood Mountain Resort | Homewood

Van builds, open house vans and 4-wheel camper will be returning this year, with three rigs this time. There will be Aluminess, Sportsmobile, Allrad4x4, Roambuilt and more with solar talks, demonstrations food and beer. | adventurevanexpo.com

Reno Running Fest

Sept. 7-8 | Virginia City

There’s something for everyone with two days of running and walking options. Sept. 7 features the Reno Mile, Dog Mile and Fun Mile heats. The 51st annual Journal Jog 8K run/walk hits the streets. Participate both days and earn a special medal for your effort. | race178.com/reno-running-fest

Tour de Tahoe

Sept. 8 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Don’t miss an opportunity to ride 72 miles of Lake Tahoe’s spectacular shoreline, including an 800-foot climb overlooking scenic Emerald Bay. A 35-mile ride with boat cruise option is also available. Cyclists enjoy great food and participant support stations. | bikethewest.com

Donner Party Hikes

Sept. 14-15 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

Exploring this region on interpretive walks and hikes, you can almost hear the clip-clop of oxen and the rumble of wagon wheels. It was here that countless emigrants scaled the mighty Sierra Nevada in search of a better life. Learn about the success of the Stephens Party, the tragedy of the Donner Party and the importance of the transcontinental railroad. | donnerpartyhike.com

Edible Pedal 100

Sept. 15 | Bowers Mansion Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

A bike ride featuring routes for all levels of riders, including five race distances of 10-, 32-, 50-, 74- and 100-mile courses, all starting at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park. Locally sourced food at rest stops and a post-ride barbecue make for a memorable and event. | ediblepedal100.org

Spartan Tahoe Trail 10K

Sept. 28 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Bring friends and family to watch. Fans will enjoy music, raffles, entertainment and festival challenges. Most importantly, fans will receive a front row seat to watch racers from a safe and comfortable Spartan Race festival ground area. | spartan.com



