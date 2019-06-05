Tahoe Club Crawl | Diving into South Lake’s nightlife

When planning a night out in South Lake Tahoe, things can get a bit overwhelming. Where do you go? What do you do? Jared Benvenuto owner of Tahoe Club Crawl has taken out all that guess work with his unique way to experience South Lake’s nightlife. Benvenuto started the Tahoe Club Crawl for Macro Management Group at the end of 2013 and was made part owner soon after.

7:45 p.m. | Every Saturday | Meet at Hard Rock Hotel

“The first crawl was February 22, 2014. We started by going up to the Unbuckle Après Ski Party at Tamarack Lodge, Gunbarrel Tavern, the Old McP’s, Lucky Beaver and Peek Nightclub where I was a VIP host and Macro Management Group ran VIP services,” Benvenuto said.

Over the next couple years, he was able to acquire full ownership of Tahoe Club Crawl and has really brought it to life, partnering with different bars and clubs in the South Lake area.

“It’s awesome to see how businesses sometimes handle 100 plus of my club crawlers for an hour. The local bartenders are stoked, the owners are stoked, everyone is happy,” he said.

I was beyond excited to head to Stateline, Nev., with my friends Beth Wunderlich and Brooke Brewer, both residents of South Lake Tahoe, to play tourists for the evening.

We met Benvenuto and his incredible assistant Amanda Goldstein at Center Bar, which is located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. We were greeted with tickets for a free drink, which is included in the crawl, and were able to take photos and get our name tags and wristbands while we waited for the rest of the crawlers to show up.

Once everyone was signed in, received their wristbands and first drink, we headed to the second location – McP’s Taphouse, a short walk from the Hard Rock. Again, we were greeted with a fun drink before. We had a blast dancing and mingling with the other crawlers. There was a great band playing. Benvenuto and Goldstein were amazing hosts making sure everyone got their drinks and were having a great time. Before we knew it, it was time to head to our third location.

The third club was Xhale Hookah Bar & Lounge. For those of you looking for a fun underground experience, this is the place. Even as a South Lake Tahoe local, I have never been to Xhale and was pleasantly surprised. Before we headed down the stairs from the street, we were again handed another complimentary shot. As we made our way down, we heard the booming house music and were surrounded by awesome blacklight graffiti art. There is a lounge area, dance floor and bar — so a little something for everyone.

We all enjoyed the specialty drinks, dancing and a whole lot of Tater-Tots, which was greatly appreciated by everyone who had been participating in the Tahoe Club Crawl. Once we got the full Xhale experience it was time to head to the fourth and final club.

Opal Nightclub is located inside of MontBleu Resort Casino and is a favorite place for both locals and tourists to dance the night away. Again, our hosts were on top of everything, getting everyone into Opal, ushering us past the long lines and on with our evening. Inside Opal, there are DJs, go-go dancers, a huge bar and two stories in which to enjoy the rest of the night.

Tahoe Club Crawl is perfect for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, or a night out on the town with friends. You are treated like a VIP at every location.

“It’s a stress-free event where we facilitate the best evening possible — worry free so you can spend time with the person you are celebrating,” Benvenuto said.

I was so impressed with how smoothly everything ran. It is no easy task herding more than 50 people from bar to bar, but they did so with ease. | Tickets tahoeclubcrawl.com