Tahoe City Solstice Festival

Celebrate the start of summer at Tahoe City’s 13th annual Solstice Festival from June 8 to 16 at venues throughout downtown with more than a dozen events. In addition to a classic car show, live music and guided tours, there are great restaurants and bars, unique shops and the beautiful lake to enjoy.

Main events include Sidewalk Saturdays, a recurring event that showcases downtown businesses; Tahoe City Farmers Market on Commons Beach, where you can stock up on local wares and farm fresh edibles; the free Solstice Classic Car Stroll of antique cars, hot rods and muscle cars; and Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic (sold out) where participants can taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries and local restaurants. The festival winds down with a free concert on Commons Beach with local favorites Achilles Wheel. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for the schedule. | visittahoecity.org

Solstice Festival

June 8 | Sidewalk Saturdays

From 12 to 5 p.m., enjoy shopping in downtown Tahoe City with super specials, Sip ‘n’ Shop and music, such as Tahoe School of Music musicians performing at Heritage Plaza on June 8. Restaurants may offer a special entrée, drink or dessert and participating businesses highlight special products. | visittahoecity.org

June 9 | Cartoons, Cereal & Mimosas

Wear your favorite PJs, bring your kids and enjoy all-you-can-eat cereal while watching Looney Tunes on the big screen at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema. At 10 a.m., bring your own bowl and spoon. Adults can enjoy mimosas. | tahoearthauscinema.com

June 10

Join the free Tahoe City Historic Walking Tour to learn facts and figures about Lake Tahoe its colorful history. The 1.5-hour tour is less than 1 mile. Meet at the Blue Agave at 10 a.m. | mountaintowntours.wordpress.com

June 11

Take a free 1.5-hour Tahoe City Waterfront Tour, which covers interesting topics specific to Lake Tahoe’s clear waters and how the town’s location made it a special place during the last 150 years. Meet at Blue Agave at 10 a.m. | mountaintowntours.wordpress.com

The Pioneer Cocktail Club is offering two culinary classes: a pizza-making class from 4 to 6 p.m. and a mixology class from 6 to 7 p.m. | pcctahoe.com

June 12

Tahoe Gal Fundraiser Cruise is from 4 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will include music from Darcy Kathleen and Lucas Arizu, light appetizers and beautiful views. Boarding begins at 5:30 p.m. from the pier behind the Lighthouse Mall. | visittahoecity.org

June 13

Start the day stocking up on local wares and farm-fresh edibles at Tahoe City Farmers Market on Commons Beach from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com

Solstice Stroll Classic Car Show is 6 to 8 p.m. Parking along the north side of North Lake Tahoe Boulevard will be reserved for antique cars, hot rods and muscle cars. | Classic Car Stroll on Facebook

Willow Beauty Bar will be hosting a Summer Solstice Soiree from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop at the beauty counter and sip champagne. | willowbeautybar.com

June 14

Grab Your Glass and head to Cafe’ Zenon from 5 to 7 p.m. for appetizers, music, one free glass of wine (open to ticketholders to the Food & Wine Classic) and to pick up your tasting glass for the Food & Wine Classic. Avoid the long lines at this pre-party. | cafezenon.com

June 15

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic (sold out) is a signature annual event that gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore downtown Tahoe City, stroll its scenic lakefront sidewalks, taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants and caterers. This alfresco event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

June 16

Wine Down at Fat Cat Bar & Grill from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for music, mini-breakfast buffet and beverage specials before heading to the free Concert at Commons Beach with Achilles Wheel. Bring a picnic basket, a blanket and your dancing flip flops. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com