Tahoe 4th of July celebrations

Celebrate the Fourth of July with no fewer than six fireworks shows in the Tahoe Sierra, along with parades and festivities for the entire family.

Fireworks in the Tahoe Basin are shot off on the water for fire safety, so local beaches are the best option for fireworks viewing. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket and get there early. And, ditch the car, you’ll just spend a long time in traffic after the shows. Take public transit or ride a bike.

Dogs are not allowed on many public beaches and are horribly afraid of fireworks, for their own safety leave them at home in a secure room where they cannot harm themselves or run away. And, don’t forget the ear protection for the little ones.

Freedom Fest

July 3-7 | Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Celebrate summer skiing from July 3 to 7 and Independence Day celebrations from July 4 to 6 at Squaw Valley, with fireworks on July 5 after sunset. Details in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | squawalpine.com

3rd of July Fireworks & Beach Party

July 3 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Celebrate the holiday early in Kings Beach. Spend the day at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, then attend the 40th annual July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party from 7 to 10 p.m. outside the North Tahoe Event Center. There are preferred fireworks seating, food vendors, beer/wine garden and the dazzling fireworks, which start at 9:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

Incline Village Crystal Bay Fireworks

July 4 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

The annual 4th of July fireworks is now being organized by the Incline Village Crystal Bay Fireworks Coalition. The festivities this year will include Duck Race, the Veterans’ pancake breakfast, and beer and brats. | ivcbfireworks.org

4th of July Parade & Celebrations

July 4 | South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July parade starts at 10 a.m. at Ski Run Boulevard and heads west on Highway 50 to Bijou Community Park off Al Tahoe Boulevard with Emcee Steve Bender and tune to 93.1 KRLT for patriotic music. Watch live on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Food Truck Park in Bijou Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | cityofslt.us

4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the country’s birthday at Tahoe City’s 74th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Come check out the biggest, brightest and most dazzling fireworks show you’ve ever seen. | visittahoecity.org

Lights on the Lake

July 4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake will light up the night with a spectacular sky rocket array of red, white and blue streams synchronized to top rock and pop hits and patriotic favorites at 9:45 p.m. Choice viewing spots are South Shore’s sandy beaches and aboard boats. | tahoesouth.com

Fourth of July in Truckee

July 4 | Area venues | Truckee

Lace up your running shoes for the Truckee Firecracker Mile, followed by the annual July 4th Parade down Donner Pass Road from the high school to historic downtown. Afterward head down to Donner Lake for an afternoon in the sun followed by fireworks under the stars. | truckee.com

4th of July Bike Parade

July 4 | Northstar California

Northstar California hosts this parade through the Village, which begins at 2 p.m. But first, participants can decorate their bikes, strollers, scooters or even dogs with free red, white and blue decorations available in front of Mine Children’s Store. Kids can get their face painted and meet local first responders before the parade starts. | northstarcalifornia.com

Mohawk Valley Independence Day Celebrations

July 5-7 | Graeagle

Enjoy family-friendly dancing on July 5, an aerial fireworks display over Graeagle Mill Pond on July 6 and the spectacular Graeagle Parade/Day in the Park events on July 7. | playgraeagle.com

Firework shows

July 3

9:30 p.m. | Kings Beach

July 4

9:30 p.m. | Tahoe City

9:30 p.m. | Truckee

9:30 p.m. | Nugget Casino, Sparks, Nev.

9:30ish p.m. | Downtown Reno, Nev.

9:40 p.m. | Incline Village, Nev.

9:45 p.m. | South Lake Tahoe

Dark | Virginia City

July 5

After sunset | Squaw Valley

July 6

9:30 p.m. | Graeagle