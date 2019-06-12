Reno Rodeo’s Centennial

The Reno Rodeo is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 and the Nevada Historical Society is tipping its cap to the city’s longest running special event with a new exhibit: “Reno Rodeo: 100 Years of the Wildest Richest Rodeo in the West.” The exhibit includes historic artifacts, artwork and photographs that range from the event’s beginnings in 1919 to present day and focuses on the people who were instrumental in writing the rodeo’s history.

The exhibit at the Nevada Historical Society, which will be in place through July, will also include vignettes of Nevada cowboys and cowgirls who made history as champions at their home-state rodeo, including Joe Marvel of Battle Mountain, Jade Corkill of Fallon, Dakota Eldridge of Elko and Charley Gardner of Ruby Valley. | nvculture.org/historicalsociety