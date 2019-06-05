Poetry Crashers | Not your average poetry reading

What is a poetry crash and who are the Poetry Crashers? Julie Valin and Nevada County Poet Laureate Chris Olander are founding members of the Poetry Crashers, a group of entertainers that offer a unique and uplifting twist on traditional poetry readings.

Poetry Crashers

June 12 | 7 p.m.

Truckee Philosophy

I sat down with Olander and poet Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing at the Pour House in downtown Truckee shortly after Olander was named the Nevada County Poet Laureate. He was both honored and excited about his role. The program was inaugurated at Sierra Poetry Festival in 2017 through the Nevada County Arts Council.

“We have national and state poet laureates,” says Terrey, who explains that the county poet laureate program brings it to a local level. “It strengthens the role of poetry and art in our community at a time when we really need it. And it connects the community through poetry and art, and connects people through other forms of communication.”

Olander is a poet and bio-educator and has taught with California Poets in the Schools for 35 years. He blends performance techniques with spoken word to create what he calls, Action Art Poetry, a form of poetry that arises from the oral and bardic traditions. Olander carries the Poet Laureate torch following Molly Fisk’s two-year tenure. He will fill the role as the ambassador of poetry in the county. This includes hosting events like Poetry Crashers, developing projects to boost community involvement with poetry and creating educational programs.

Valin, Olander, poet Rhi Jenerate and a group of other poets began performing together at the art walks in downtown Nevada City. The group became the Poetry Crashers. Member Shawn Oydessy is a musician, author, poet and theater performer with the group. He wanted to play music when the poets gathered and brought a unique element to poetry readings.

“The show came together organically. We are seven poets that perform together. We are a diverse group,” explains Valin. “Chris Olander is an amazing performance poet. He taught me who to be up on stage and has been a poetry mentor to me.” Other members include Alex Henderson, Miranda Culp and Shellee Sepko.

The Poetry Crashers show is entitled “It’s All Our Fault” (a play on the Beck song “Nobody’s Fault But My Own”). The show features poetry, music and song and is an exploration of loss, love and mirth. It is both uplifting and heart wrenching.

For people that have never been to poetry reading, the show is truly unique. It is not your average poetry reading. The goal of the Poetry Crasher events is to make poetry fun, accessible, inclusive and memorable. It’s a poetry variety show that evokes all manner of emotion, from joy to sadness to laughter. The group wants to extend poetry’s reach by bringing poetry to common, yet unlikely places, like Truckee Philosophy.

If my conversation with Valin is any indication of what will be revealed during their show, my guess is there will be a lot of laughter, enthusiastic revelry with a dash of positivity all coming straight from the heart for an experiential poetry extravaganza. See the Poetry Crashers on June 12 at 7 p.m. at Truckee Philosophy. | The Poetry Crashers on Facebook

Owl Ink

By Julie Valin

The attention to detail

he gives to my back

is so painstaking, it buzzes.

My shoulder blades

are the most sensitive;

I flinch when he traces

the wings.

The moon hangs

in the center, cool

midnight blue.

The eyes: two Mexican pinwheels

of orange and purple.

Red bleeds

the most, dotting

my spine in tears

of feathers.

The branch

of my grandmother’s initials

holds it all up –

as it always will –

until it’s just

a part of my bones.

Right Before He Goes

By Julie Valin | For Todd

“Off he goes with his perfectly unkept hope . . .” –Pearl Jam

The California sun is out,

but there is a chill in the wind.

We walk along the last trail

and a breath gets caught

in my chest.

He notices the dead Madrone,

how they form a beautiful forest

of their own, their branches

like an art installation

of arms reaching

in all directions.

He will be going

south, and east, maybe anywhere,

and I will be right here.

We don’t talk about that, though,

how life will be

in the place I will remain

with so many traces of him;

how I will go through my days

trying to gather any reminder

to build upon

before these, too, fade like his taillights

as he crosses one state line after another:

lilac, beer bottle labels,

words he said

that made me laugh, quarters

for the jukebox . . .

How impossible the task is

for the one who stays.

This isn’t about love,

the romantic kind,

it’s about a connection

not easily found

in the harsh every days of this world.

We walk, full of anticipation,

as if it is the day before

a limb is to be amputated—

we miss it already.

But we walk on,

enjoying it

while we still have