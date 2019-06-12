Mountain biking season in Tahoe

Mountain biking season is here with local trails beginning to clear of snow and mountain biking parks throughout the region opening for the season. Tim Hauserman checks out the conditions on the Emigrant Trail for this edition. A list of local mountain biking trails and parks is in this edition or visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Mountain Biking under the Out & About menu. Photography by Chris Bartkowski, Northstar California | northstarcalifornia.com
With the warmer June days, the snow is melting faster and more mountain biking trails are opening daily throughout the Tahoe Sierra. Tim Hauserman explores a great early-season trail for this edition in
“Rolling on the Emigrant Trail.”
Explore the Emigrant Trail or some of the region’s other trails; you’ll find a list of some of our favorites in this edition and at
TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Mountain Biking under the Out & About Menu. This week also marks the opening of the mountain bike park at Northstar California; with others opening in the coming weeks as conditions permit.
Bocce, another popular Tahoe sport, is in full swing at local parks and restaurants, as bocce enthusiast Kayla Anderson pens in
“Bocce Takes Over Tahoe” in this edition. Grab a drink and join the fun for the night or by joining a local league.
Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List
Take the challenge and check off items on our
Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List.
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.