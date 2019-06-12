Mountain biking season in Tahoe

With the warmer June days, the snow is melting faster and more mountain biking trails are opening daily throughout the Tahoe Sierra. Tim Hauserman explores a great early-season trail for this edition in “Rolling on the Emigrant Trail.”

Explore the Emigrant Trail or some of the region’s other trails; you’ll find a list of some of our favorites in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Mountain Biking under the Out & About Menu. This week also marks the opening of the mountain bike park at Northstar California; with others opening in the coming weeks as conditions permit.

Bocce, another popular Tahoe sport, is in full swing at local parks and restaurants, as bocce enthusiast Kayla Anderson pens in “Bocce Takes Over Tahoe” in this edition. Grab a drink and join the fun for the night or by joining a local league.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.