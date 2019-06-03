Live at Lakeview Commons Lineup

Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series returns for its’ eighth season of free, live music every Thursday night starting on June 20 through Aug. 30 (excluding July 4). The series takes place at Lakeview Commons at the intersection of State Route 50 and Lakeview Avenue from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy music, unique local vendors along the shore of Lake Tahoe on a sandy beach with stunning views, stand-up paddleboard rentals, amphitheater seating and fun for the family. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | liveatlakeview.com
Live at Lakeview Lineup
June 20 | Volcab Kompany w/B3K
June 27 | Scott Pemberton Band w/Big Sticky Mess
July 11 | TapWater w/Barnsmoke
July 18 | Shakedown String Band w/Patrick Walsh
July 25 | Mestizo Beat w/Boca do Rio
Aug. 1 | The Golden Cadillacs w/Jimbo Scott
Aug. 8 | Shamarr Allen + The Underdawgs w/Tahoe Tribe
Aug. 15 | The Sextones w/Chile Verde
Aug. 22 | Mojo Green w/Boot Juice
Aug. 29 | J Ras + The Higher Elevation w/ Miki Rae + Taking Root