Live at Lakeview Commons Lineup

Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series returns for its’ eighth season of free, live music every Thursday night starting on June 20 through Aug. 30 (excluding July 4). The series takes place at Lakeview Commons at the intersection of State Route 50 and Lakeview Avenue from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy music, unique local vendors along the shore of Lake Tahoe on a sandy beach with stunning views, stand-up paddleboard rentals, amphitheater seating and fun for the family. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | liveatlakeview.com

Live at Lakeview Lineup

June 20 | Volcab Kompany w/B3K

June 27 | Scott Pemberton Band w/Big Sticky Mess

July 11 | TapWater w/Barnsmoke

July 18 | Shakedown String Band w/Patrick Walsh

July 25 | Mestizo Beat w/Boca do Rio

Aug. 1 | The Golden Cadillacs w/Jimbo Scott

Aug. 8 | Shamarr Allen + The Underdawgs w/Tahoe Tribe

Aug. 15 | The Sextones w/Chile Verde

Aug. 22 | Mojo Green w/Boot Juice

Aug. 29 | J Ras + The Higher Elevation w/ Miki Rae + Taking Root