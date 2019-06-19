Kids Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

By
Tahoe Weekly
-
Courtesy Heavenly Ski Area

There’s lot of family adventures in the Tahoe Sierra to fill every summer day. Here’s a few of our favorites family fun activities to enjoy.

  1. Climb high with Tahoe Treetop Adventures.
  2. Go kayaking.
  3. Go paddleboarding.
  4. Go mountain biking at Tahoe Cross Country .
  5. Go swimming at Squaw Valley’s High Camp pool.
  6. Hike Eagle Rock.
  7. Have a beach day at Donner Lake.
  8. Check out Blue Granite Climbing Gym in South Lake Tahoe.
  9. Explore Wild Island Family Adventure Park in Sparks, Nev.
  10. Hike to Meeks Creek Falls.
  11. See “The Taming of the Shrew” as part of Young Shakespeare for this year’s Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.
  12. Visit the Tahoe Maritime Museum & Gardens.
  13. Go rafting down the Truckee River.
  14. Play disc golf at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.
  15. Create something cool to take home at Kids Art Saturdays at North Tahoe Arts.
  16. Ride the roller coaster and the zip line at Heavenly Lake Tahoe.
  17. Rack up lots of pool time.
  18. Walk the nature trail at Tahoe Meadows.
  19. Earn Junior Ranger badges at the local state parks.
  20. Make a playdate at Tahoe Tot Spot in South Lake Tahoe.
  21. Take a soak at Grover Hot Springs near Markleeville.
  22. Visit the Rubicon Lighthouse.
  23. Hike to Eagle Falls and Eagle Lake.
  24. Ride the kids’ train at the Truckee Regional Park.
  25. Go roller skating at in the rink at Village at Northstar.
  26. Take a horseback ride.
  27. Beat the heat with water guns and water balloons.
  28. Tube behind a motorboat from Tahoe City Marina.
  29. Dance to a free concert.
  30. Enjoy the bike paths in the region.
  31. Attend a story time at a public library.
  32. Catch crawdads in the shallows of Lake Tahoe.
  33. Play in the exhibits at KidZone Museum in Truckee.
  34. Hunt for wildflowers at Sagehen Meadows.
  35. Rent a personal watercraft.
  36. Shred at the Incline Skate Park in Incline Village, Nev.
  37. Attend a free family flick at Movies on the Beach in Tahoe City.
  38. Take an ATV ride with Adrenaline Connection.
  39. Walk a dog or cuddle with a kitten at the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe.
  40. Play mini golf.
  41. Compete in the Kids Adventure Games at Northstar.
  42. Take a free plane ride with the Young Eagles at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.
  43. Go bowling at Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nev.
  44. Take the aerial tram to Squaw Valley’s High Camp to go geocaching.
  45. Build and create at the Lego Club at the Truckee Library.
  46. Climb the Tahoe Via Ferrata.

