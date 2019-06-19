Kids Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

There’s lot of family adventures in the Tahoe Sierra to fill every summer day. Here’s a few of our favorites family fun activities to enjoy.
- Climb high with Tahoe Treetop Adventures.
- Go kayaking.
- Go paddleboarding.
- Go mountain biking at Tahoe Cross Country .
- Go swimming at Squaw Valley’s High Camp pool.
- Hike Eagle Rock.
- Have a beach day at Donner Lake.
- Check out Blue Granite Climbing Gym in South Lake Tahoe.
- Explore Wild Island Family Adventure Park in Sparks, Nev.
- Hike to Meeks Creek Falls.
- See “The Taming of the Shrew” as part of Young Shakespeare for this year’s Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.
- Visit the Tahoe Maritime Museum & Gardens.
- Go rafting down the Truckee River.
- Play disc golf at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.
- Create something cool to take home at Kids Art Saturdays at North Tahoe Arts.
- Ride the roller coaster and the zip line at Heavenly Lake Tahoe.
- Rack up lots of pool time.
- Walk the nature trail at Tahoe Meadows.
- Earn Junior Ranger badges at the local state parks.
- Make a playdate at Tahoe Tot Spot in South Lake Tahoe.
- Take a soak at Grover Hot Springs near Markleeville.
- Visit the Rubicon Lighthouse.
- Hike to Eagle Falls and Eagle Lake.
- Ride the kids’ train at the Truckee Regional Park.
- Go roller skating at in the rink at Village at Northstar.
- Take a horseback ride.
- Beat the heat with water guns and water balloons.
- Tube behind a motorboat from Tahoe City Marina.
- Dance to a free concert.
- Enjoy the bike paths in the region.
- Attend a story time at a public library.
- Catch crawdads in the shallows of Lake Tahoe.
- Play in the exhibits at KidZone Museum in Truckee.
- Hunt for wildflowers at Sagehen Meadows.
- Rent a personal watercraft.
- Shred at the Incline Skate Park in Incline Village, Nev.
- Attend a free family flick at Movies on the Beach in Tahoe City.
- Take an ATV ride with Adrenaline Connection.
- Walk a dog or cuddle with a kitten at the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe.
- Play mini golf.
- Compete in the Kids Adventure Games at Northstar.
- Take a free plane ride with the Young Eagles at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.
- Go bowling at Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nev.
- Take the aerial tram to Squaw Valley’s High Camp to go geocaching.
- Build and create at the Lego Club at the Truckee Library.
- Climb the Tahoe Via Ferrata.