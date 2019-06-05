Kids Create on Saturday

North Tahoe Arts hosts Kids Arts Saturday on June 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop is for ages 5 to 12. They can create an art project that is meant to be taken home. Artists volunteer their time to give children a chance to discover the fun of creating a unique project. Parents must remain with their children; they are encouraged to create, too.

The workshops are $5 per child for NTA members and $10 per child for nonmembers. The workshops are at North Tahoe Arts in Tahoe City. Future dates are Aug. 10 and Sept. 28. | northtahoearts.com