Get Rowdy on the Dirt in Truckee

Town of Truckee and Bike Monkey present the inaugural Truckee Dirt Fondo, previously known as the Sagan Fondo Truckee Dirt Edition, on June 7 and 8 at Truckee Tahoe Airport.

The race will consist of three routes that take participants as high as 8,006 feet above sea level over Sardine Peak in the Tahoe National Forest. The course is best suited for mixed-terrain, cyclocross or mountain bikes.

Pre-race on June 7, participants can enjoy a number of activities such as pre-race route preview, a Buddy Pegs balance bike playdate for ages 2 to 5 years and a bicycle playground for ages 7 and younger. There will also be an Expo on June 7 with food, beer and sponsor booths.

The race and post-race festival on June 8 will feature more family-oriented activities, food trucks, music by Sam Chase & The Untraditional and beer provided by FiftyFifty Brewing . Families can enter a free, non-competitive, fully supported ride along the Legacy trail system and through the Truckee Bike Park at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Adventure Risk Challenge. | truckeedirtfondo.com

Truckee Dirt Fondo | Friday, June 7

10 a.m. | Pre-ride route preview

12 to 7 p.m. | Public Expo

2 to 3 p.m. | Buddy Pegs Bicycle Playdate

3 to 7 p.m. | Buddy Pegs Bicycle Playground

Saturday, June 8

8 a.m. | Race start, all routes

9 a.m. | Family Fun Ride

11: a.m. | Post-Ride Festival

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Buddy Pegs Bicycle Playground

1 p.m. | The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

2:30 p.m. | Awards ceremony

3:15 to 4 p.m. | Live music

5 p.m. | Festival closes

5:30 p.m. | After Party at FiftyFifty Brewing Co.