Get Ready to Ride

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association hosts the sixth annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Fest, inspired by a late-night conversation between two locals to ride bikes all day and end with a party at the Divided Sky in Meyers. The festival on June 22 and 23 has grown into a two-day event full of pedaling and community celebration with a beer garden, barbecue, raffle, KidsZone and music by Rise Up Lights and One Grass Two Grass. This family-friendly event on the shores of Lake Baron in Tahoe Paradise Park is free to the public.

Riders in the Triple Crown Ride, a 30-mile ride through three mountain passes with an elevation gain of 5,200 feet, take off and end at Tahoe Paradise Park. The Intermediate Railroad-Cedar Ride, a 7-mile ride with 1,000 feet of climbing, starts at Corral Parking Area and ends at Tahoe Paradise Park. Both rides are on June 22. All proceeds benefit TAMBA’s trail work. | tahoemtbfestival.com