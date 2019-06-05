Funds needed for Lily Lake Trail

Vail Resorts EpicPromise is helping the Tahoe Fund raise up to $75,000 to fund the completion of the Lily Lake Trail. They will provide a $2 match for every one dollar donated before Dec. 31, 2019.

The Lily Lake Trail is a 2.1-mile multi-use trail that will connect to the newly built trail system on Angora Ridge. This trail will reduce traffic on narrow roads by providing new, car-free access to Desolation Wilderness, Fallen Leaf Lake, Glen Alpine Springs and Lake Tahoe for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

The U. S. Forest Service and the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association started building the trail last year, but need funding to complete the trail. | Donate tahoefund.org