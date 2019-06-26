Bass Camp in the Park | Dancetronauts bring the party

Get ready for some awesome electronic vibrations for the second annual Bass Camp in the Park at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno, Nev., on June 29. With the Truckee River as the backdrop, the festival offers a full day and night of activities for all ages that includes electronic music, performance art, exhibitions, a vendor village, and food and beverage trucks.

June 29 | 4 p.m.

Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

“We produce 40 shows a year and promote major electronic artists that pass through the region,” says promoter and organizer Paul Reder, who curates the music lineup for Bass Camp Festival, which is now in its sixth year. “When it comes to curating the artist, we are routed with most of the major surrounding cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, making Reno a logical stop for the major touring acts. We are continuously scouring the social media and music platforms to see which artists are trending and try to curate those that are on their way up, as well as those who are established.”

One of the main acts showcasing the festival is the Dancetronauts. They roll into Reno on their magical Art Car/Bass Station Stage, a rocket-ship-style stage, complete with a one-of-a-kind sound system, lighting and special effects. The crew drives the art car through the desert from the home base in Las Vegas, where they play First Fridays to 10,000 to 20,000 people. The Dancetronauts have entertained and performed hundreds of shows and festivals around the country, including Burning Man.

The concept originated in 2008 when DJs Philthy Phil Plastina, Money Mike and Travis “Trav Nasty” collaborated on the idea. Phil Plastina, the director, producer, lead DJ and curator is excited to be performing in Reno. Plastina is a fiery individual and his enthusiasm and love for what he does is infectious. Money Mike is the man behind their epic, visual art show and DJ Trav Nasty plays music and is the Dancetronauts social-media machine and manages all of the group’s internal communications.

“We are one big family,” says Plastina, who explains they’ll be travelling with 30 to 40 dancers, flamethrowers, stilt walkers, acrobats, hoopers and lots and lots of special effects. “Mike watches me mix and maps all of the visuals to the music. Everything Mike does is in real time.”

Dressed in spacesuits, they perform definitely as if outer-worldly.

“We’re going to play an open, dancey vibe that you will not be able to stop grooving to,” says Plastina, who promises to get the audience on its feet and dancing in the streets.

They’re not kidding, either. I caught them at Burning Man one night alone on the playa and danced for hours.

With a load of high vibrations and lots of love the Dancetronauts are heart-centered DJs and performers who give their audiences a stellar good show. Their outreach is in the millions according to Plastina. They draw from more than 150 artists and dancers who participate on the journey throughout the country on a wild ride. When you stand in front of the stage, it’s impossible to look anywhere else; you are immediately drawn into their world. There is nowhere to go but the present moment, watching and dancing.

“The show itself is alive. It’s intriguing. People want to know what’s going on. Everyone’s eyes are on the stage. We project love, energy and vibrational practices,” says Plastina. “We’re like a party in a box. The box opens up, we change and perform, break it down and roll away.”

The space station serves as main stage for the Bass Camp event. Grammy-nominated British DJ/producer Chris Lake will headline Reno’s outdoor event. Lake has a massive discography of original productions and remixes, ranging from progressive house and tech-house to vocal-driven tracks. Australian DJ/producer duo, Yolanda Be Cool, aka Bondi boys Andy and Matt, and LA-based DJ/producer VNSSA will also appear, as well as Groove Cartel, B2B, Roger That! and many more artists. The Dancetronauts perform at 5:30 p.m.

This is an all-ages event. Tickets are available online and at the gate. | Bass Camp Festival on Facebook