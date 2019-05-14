Volunteers for Desolation Wilderness sought

Do you love the wilderness and are you committed to preserving its breathtaking beauty? U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) is looking for hard-working, dedicated volunteers who love working outdoors, educating wilderness visitors, performing monitoring or administrative duties and are interested in preserving one of our nation’s most beautiful wilderness areas: Desolation Wilderness.

Those committed to volunteering are invited to attend an informational wilderness volunteer workshop on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Supervisor’s office in South Lake Tahoe. This workshop will provide information about different volunteer opportunities, along with wilderness history and ethics, volunteer training and how volunteer help is important to the future and preservation of Desolation Wilderness’ 64,000 acres.

Volunteers should be able to commit to a minimum of seven days for the summer season and must be age 18 years or older. | (530) 543-2621 or desowv.org/volunteer