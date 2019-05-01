Valhalla sets Summer Festival

The Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. Looking forward to its 40th year, it is produced by Valhalla Tahoe.
The festival begins June 19 with events and activities that continue throughout August. Included with the summer concert series, there will be a one-man show about John Muir on June 26, Broadway in The Boathouse from July 5 to 14, a Wa She Shu It’ Deh Native American Arts Festival on July 27 and 28, and a Gatsby Afternoon Garden Party, Tea and Vintage Fashion Show on Aug. 11. The full schedule of events and tickets from June to August are online. | valhallatahoe.showare.com
Concerts in the Boathouse
June 19 | The Novelists
July 17 | Kimberly Dahme
July 24 | Joni Morris
July 31 | Joanie Lewis
Aug. 7 | Andy Kahrs
Aug. 13 | Dirty Cello
Aug. 15 | Tom Snider
Aug. 21 | Hattie & Joe Craven
Aug. 30 | Remembering James
Free concerts on Grand Lawn
June 30 | Barwick & Siegfried
July 7 | Carolyn Dolan
Aug. 18 Raw Blues Band