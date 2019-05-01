Valhalla sets Summer Festival

The Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. Looking forward to its 40th year, it is produced by Valhalla Tahoe.

The festival begins June 19 with events and activities that continue throughout August. Included with the summer concert series, there will be a one-man show about John Muir on June 26, Broadway in The Boathouse from July 5 to 14, a Wa She Shu It’ Deh Native American Arts Festival on July 27 and 28, and a Gatsby Afternoon Garden Party, Tea and Vintage Fashion Show on Aug. 11. The full schedule of events and tickets from June to August are online. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Concerts in the Boathouse

June 19 | The Novelists

July 17 | Kimberly Dahme

July 24 | Joni Morris

July 31 | Joanie Lewis

Aug. 7 | Andy Kahrs

Aug. 13 | Dirty Cello

Aug. 15 | Tom Snider

Aug. 21 | Hattie & Joe Craven

Aug. 30 | Remembering James

Free concerts on Grand Lawn

June 30 | Barwick & Siegfried

July 7 | Carolyn Dolan

Aug. 18 Raw Blues Band