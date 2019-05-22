Tackle the Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Skiing on Memorial Day Weekend? Yep. It’s definitely a great way to kick off Tahoe’s summer season. In fact, we not only have skiing over Memorial Day, but there’s skiing and riding until July 7 at Squaw Valley, which is why it’s rated the No. 1 thing to do in our annual Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List this year.

It almost always snows just a bit over Memorial Day Weekend, but Mother Nature decided that it just wouldn’t do this year, instead delivering 11 inches of new snow to Squaw and 8 inches to Heavenly, with more on the way as we went to press for this edition. Both are open this weekend, along with Auburn Ski Club.

You’ll want to enjoy the fresh snow and check off #1 on the Bucket List before tackling the other 99; and you’ll need all season to do so. We’ve filled this issue with features on some of the season’s other Bucket List items: boating on Lake Tahoe with Stellar Tahoe (#52); taking the kids to the KidZone Museum (#62); and golfing at the historic Old Brockway Golf Course (#32).

Take the challenge, tackle our Bucket List or create your own, and share them with us on Facebook or Instagram.

Thanks to our readers

And, a big thanks to everyone who participated in our Reader Survey this winter. We received a lot of great feedback and I’ve especially enjoyed reading through the comments.

We’re sorting through all of the great information you shared with us and are already planning some changes and new features based on your feedback. Thanks for your continued support of Tahoe Weekly.