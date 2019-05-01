Squaw Sings the Blues on Tuesdays

This summer marks the 11th anniversary of Bluesdays, the popular and free outdoor concert series at the Village at Squaw Valley.
Tuesdays from June 11 to Sept. 11 feature acclaimed blues musicians, great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants and a Blues bar with beer, wine and spirits available in the Events Plaza from 6 to 8:30 p.m. With the beautiful backdrop of the valley, the live music and delicious food and libations, it might be hard to get the blues — but have fun trying. | squawalpine.com
Bluesdays Summer 2019 Lineup
June 11 | The Blues Monsters
June 18 | Roy Rodgers and Delta Rhythm Kings
June 25 | Vanessa Collier
July 2 | Mark Hummel & Blues Survivors
July 9 | Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram
July 16 | Danielle Nicole
July 23 | Coco Montoya
July 30 | Chris Cain
Aug. 6 | Sugaray Rayford
Aug. 13 | Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers
Aug. 20 | Dennis Jones Band
Aug. 27 | Honey Island Swamp Band
Sept. 3 | Popa Chubby