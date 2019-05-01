Squaw Sings the Blues on Tuesdays

This summer marks the 11th anniversary of Bluesdays, the popular and free outdoor concert series at the Village at Squaw Valley.

Tuesdays from June 11 to Sept. 11 feature acclaimed blues musicians, great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants and a Blues bar with beer, wine and spirits available in the Events Plaza from 6 to 8:30 p.m. With the beautiful backdrop of the valley, the live music and delicious food and libations, it might be hard to get the blues — but have fun trying. | squawalpine.com

Bluesdays Summer 2019 Lineup

June 11 | The Blues Monsters

June 18 | Roy Rodgers and Delta Rhythm Kings

June 25 | Vanessa Collier

July 2 | Mark Hummel & Blues Survivors

July 9 | Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram

July 16 | Danielle Nicole

July 23 | Coco Montoya

July 30 | Chris Cain

Aug. 6 | Sugaray Rayford

Aug. 13 | Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers

Aug. 20 | Dennis Jones Band

Aug. 27 | Honey Island Swamp Band

Sept. 3 | Popa Chubby