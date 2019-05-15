Speedboat Beach improvements coming this summer

Long-awaited improvements to visitor amenities at popular Speedboat Beach in Kings Beach are coming this summer; Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with HA Construction of Fair Oaks to complete the project.

Planned improvements include a new permanent restroom to replace existing portable restrooms, reconstruction of the wooden staircase that provides access to the beach from Harbor Avenue, a new beach overlook, walkway improvements and new signage. The new signage includes a welcome sign, interpretive signs describing the local history and environment, and a regulations panel to identify beach rules.

The cost of construction is estimated at $560,000, with funding coming from local park dedication fees and transient occupancy tax funds. Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in October.

Placer County encourages visitors to use public transit to access Speedboat Beach and walk or bike whenever possible. Parking is expected to be limited during the summer months. TART’s bus stop on State Route 28 at the Tahoe Biltmore shelter is closest to Speedboat Beach’s Harbor Avenue access road. For a bus schedule, visit tahoetruckeetransit.com.