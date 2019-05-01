Seasonal Dog Closure at Upper Truckee Marsh

The California Tahoe Conservancy announced its annual seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh from May 1 through July 31. The purpose of the closure is to keep dogs out of critical breeding habitat for special, threatened and endangered species such as the Willow Flycatcher.

Beginning Aug. 1, dogs will again be permitted access to the Upper Truckee Marsh, provided they are on leash. The conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the river, remains open for year-round leashed dog access. Conservancy staff and California Highway Patrol officers monitor these areas for compliance. | (530) 543-6073, tahoe.ca.gov