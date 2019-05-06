Night in the Country headliners

Northern Nevada’s premier country music festival Night in the Country returns July 25 to 27 with headliners Luke Combs on July 26 and Brothers Osborne on July 27. Other acts include Aaron Watson, Whiskey Myers and Read Southall Band. This is country music on pure Nevada farmland, away from big-city lights, out in the quiet farming town of Yerington, Nev., at the Lyon County Fair Grounds. It makes the perfect spot for three days of camping, music and great times.

Night in the Country offers more than great music; it’s a 72-hour immersive experience where memories are made. There’s morning yoga and mud volleyball; extreme bull riding; cigar, whiskey and beer tastings in The Sampling Box; a beer race/obstacle relay with teams of four running and chugging through the campgrounds; and High Noon Saloon’s Tournament of Champions with King Kong beer pong, cornhole and fowling — a hybrid sport that combines football with bowling.

Only general admission passes are left. They are $130 before June 4 and $150 thereafter. | nightinthecountry.org