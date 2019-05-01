Music In The Park Lineup

Every Wednesday from June 19 to Aug. 28, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District hosts Music in the Park, a community gathering with great music in the amphitheater located at Truckee Regional Park. All concerts start at 6:30 and run until 8:30 p.m.

Park your low-back chairs or blanket on the lawn and feast from your own picnic basket or buy from the food trucks. This is a free event, but contributions are welcome; look for the blue donation boxes. | tdrpd.org

2019 Summer Lineup

June 19 | Dead Winter Carpenters

June 26 | Lost Whiskey Engine

July 3 | The Stone Foxes

July 10 | The Lique

July 17 | New Wave Crave Band

July 24 | The Blues Monsters

July 31 | Jo Mama

Aug. 7 | Mark Mackay

Aug. 14 | The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

Aug. 21 | Beatles Flashback

Aug. 28 | Deja Vu