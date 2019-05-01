Music In The Park Lineup

Every Wednesday from June 19 to Aug. 28, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District hosts Music in the Park, a community gathering with great music in the amphitheater located at Truckee Regional Park. All concerts start at 6:30 and run until 8:30 p.m.
Park your low-back chairs or blanket on the lawn and feast from your own picnic basket or buy from the food trucks. This is a free event, but contributions are welcome; look for the blue donation boxes. | tdrpd.org
2019 Summer Lineup
June 19 | Dead Winter Carpenters
June 26 | Lost Whiskey Engine
July 3 | The Stone Foxes
July 10 | The Lique
July 17 | New Wave Crave Band
July 24 | The Blues Monsters
July 31 | Jo Mama
Aug. 7 | Mark Mackay
Aug. 14 | The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
Aug. 21 | Beatles Flashback
Aug. 28 | Deja Vu