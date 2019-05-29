Mountain Workspace hosts exhibits

Mountain Workspace, a new coworking space in Incline Village, Nev., will be hosting a series of month-long, local artist-in-residence, art exhibits in its 5,500 square-foot facility. Artist Joan Davis will kick off the series with an artist’s wine and cheese reception on June 1 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to stop by to view Davis’ new work entitled “Blue Skies” and enjoy a glass of wine.

Davis is an established artist with more than 30 national museum and gallery exhibitions and numerous solo exhibitions. In addition, her paintings are included in private and corporate collections, including the Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Her organic forms stem from her imagination and her colors reflect the emotion and energy of an experience. She resides in Lake Tahoe part time. | (775) 379-1124, mountainworkspace.com