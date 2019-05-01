Lineup Set for Tahoe City Summer Music Series

Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing, free, summer-concert series will return on Sunday afternoons from June 16 through Sept. 1.
The popular music series has long been a staple of summer fun on the shores of Lake Tahoe and a favorite laid-back weekend event attended by both locals and visitors. The outdoor concerts are performed lakeside on Commons Beach from 4 to 7 p.m., allowing concertgoers to enjoy music both onshore and by anchoring boats nearby.
Food and wine are available for purchase from local vendors and attendees are invited to bring picnics, blankets and low-back chairs. Patrons are also encouraged to take public transportation to avoid the hassles of driving and parking. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
2019 summer lineup
June 16 | Achilles Wheel
June 23 | Mumbo Gumbo
June 30 | Joy & Madness
July 7 | SambaDá
July 14 | Midtown Social
July 21 | Orgōne and The Beer Gardeners
July 28 | The Blues Monsters and Groove Foundry
Aug. 4 | Hot Buttered Rum
Aug. 11 | Poor Man’s Whiskey
Aug. 18 | Diggin’ Dirt
Aug. 25 | Dead Winter Carpenters
Sept. 1 | Lebo & Friends