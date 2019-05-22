If It’s Made Here, It’s Here

The annual family-friendly Made in Tahoe Festival is on May 25 and 26 in the Village at Squaw. More than 100 local artisans and businessowners will showcase their talents, products and inspiration while local entertainers perform from midday to dusk. Admission is free.

Both days will open with free morning yoga at 10 a.m. and DJs will be performing all day at the Tram Plaza and the Community Stage. Three entertainment stages will host live music and dance performances on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for the entertainment lineup; click on Arts & Culture. | squawalpine.com

May 25

First Street Stage

11 a.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance

12 p.m. | Indigo Grey

2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance

3:30 p.m. | Sierra Bohnet

5 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance

6 p.m. | Dave Beck

Community Stage

11:30 a.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Showcase

1 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory

2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Showcase

3:30 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory: Family Hip Hop 101

5 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop, Circus Acts & Workshop Fun

Events Plaza Stage

11 a.m. | Tim High & the Mighty

2 p.m. | South Tahoe Funk Union

5 p.m. | Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide

May 26

First Street Stage

11 a.m. | Calling Ophelia

12 p.m. | Lost Whiskey Engine

1 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance

2 p.m. | Burning Nylon

Community Stage

11:30 a.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Performance

1 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory

2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Show

3:30 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory Dance Games for Kids

4 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop, Circus Acts & Workshop Fun

Events Plaza Stage

11:30 a.m. | Kai & The Monsters

3 p.m. | Sam Ravenna Band