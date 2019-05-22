If It’s Made Here, It’s Here
The annual family-friendly Made in Tahoe Festival is on May 25 and 26 in the Village at Squaw. More than 100 local artisans and businessowners will showcase their talents, products and inspiration while local entertainers perform from midday to dusk. Admission is free.
Both days will open with free morning yoga at 10 a.m. and DJs will be performing all day at the Tram Plaza and the Community Stage. Three entertainment stages will host live music and dance performances on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for the entertainment lineup; click on Arts & Culture. | squawalpine.com
May 25
First Street Stage
11 a.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance
12 p.m. | Indigo Grey
2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance
3:30 p.m. | Sierra Bohnet
5 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance
6 p.m. | Dave Beck
Community Stage
11:30 a.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Showcase
1 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory
2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Showcase
3:30 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory: Family Hip Hop 101
5 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop, Circus Acts & Workshop Fun
Events Plaza Stage
11 a.m. | Tim High & the Mighty
2 p.m. | South Tahoe Funk Union
5 p.m. | Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide
May 26
First Street Stage
11 a.m. | Calling Ophelia
12 p.m. | Lost Whiskey Engine
1 p.m. | Tahoe Truckee School of Music Student Performance
2 p.m. | Burning Nylon
Community Stage
11:30 a.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Performance
1 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory
2:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Show
3:30 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory Dance Games for Kids
4 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop, Circus Acts & Workshop Fun
Events Plaza Stage
11:30 a.m. | Kai & The Monsters
3 p.m. | Sam Ravenna Band