The lustrous and expansive Mohawk Valley, just north of Truckee, is a mecca for golfing and outdoor activities. Its lonesome tranquil setting can make you feel heavily removed from the grind of the city; the clock spins slower out here. The journey itself is worthy of the drive on the winding State Route 89 alongside the Little Truckee River through pine forests and groves of aspens. For most of the trip, cell phone service will be lacking —removing you even more from the outside world for a while so you can appreciate the desolation.

Par 35 | 9 holes

Yards | 2,822 yards

Slope | 113 slope

Rating | 34.6

Feather River Park Resort is off the main highway as you leave the town of Graeagle. It sits on a 160-acre meadow surrounded by majestic Sierra mountain peaks, wrapped tight inside the arms of the middle fork of the Feather River and other small lakes and ponds. It first opened for play in 1985 and was designed by Bert Stamps, featuring 2 par 5s, 3 par 4s and 4 par 3s. The course plays 2,822 yards from the longest tees. It’s an affordable place to get in a quick nine holes without having to spend the whole day on the golf course.

The most daunting aspect of the terrain here is the towering pine trees that line each fairway. Catch a lucky bounce and all is well, but if you manage to cut through the wooded wall into the forest, even a punch back out to the fairway can be a difficult task. The course maintenance is really on point, the greens are quick and true and the rough is trimmed even and appropriately. The playing field itself is hilly and littered with bunkers, unforgiving native landscapes and water hazards. For a small executive-style track, this course has just about all anyone could ask for: it is fairly challenging, offers a great blend of holes both distance and precision oriented, and is overall a whole lot of fun.

Sometimes nine holes is all you need to unwind, but if you’d like to get in more, there’s a daily rate, so you can play as many nines as you’d like for one price. Wander on over to one of the other championship golf courses nearby or maybe to the Graeagle Frostee for a burger or down to the river to cool off.

The Feather River Park Resort offers lodging at any one of the several cabins onsite, as well as a heated pool, tennis courts, Ping Pong, bike rentals and more. | (530) 836-2328, featherriverparkresort.com