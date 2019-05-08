Celebrations for the Transcontinental Railroad

Dozens of events, art exhibits, programs and tours are planned throughout the season to celebration with 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.

For a complete list of events, historical articles and more, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com, goldspike.org or Donner Summit-Truckee Golden Spike Celebration on Facebook.

Ongoing

150th Anniversary Passport Program

Visitors & locals can pick up passports at the Truckee Visitor/Welcome Center that they take to various locations around Truckee/Donner Summit to learn about the history and get the passport stamped from May 10 to September.

Railroad exhibits

There are numerous exhibits commemorating the 150th anniversary including the Gold Spike Sesquicentennial exhibit at the Truckee Recreation Center, “Zhi Lin: Chinese Railroad Workers of the Sierra Nevada” at the Nevada Museum of Art and “The Transcontinental Railroad: What a Difference it Made” at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City. There are special events planned for all of the exhibits, as well.

Old Jail Museum Docent Led Tours

Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day; and during Truckee Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. June 13 to Aug. 28.

Truckee Railroad Caboose Museum

Open weekends year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 10

Noon | 150th anniversary Ribbon Cutting | Truckee Train Depot

6 p.m. | Art Show Opening & reception | Truckee Recreation Center

May 11

7 p.m. | History Talk: The Meaning of the Railroad | Truckee Tahoe Airport

May 18

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

5 p.m. | History Talk: Old Highway 40 | Donner Memorial State Park,

May 20

10 a.m. | George Wyman Commemorative Ride

Noon | Plaque Dedication: George Wyman, First Transcontinental Motorcycle Rider over Donner Summit | Truckee Train Depot

May 30

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: An engineering marvel | Camp Richardson

June 1

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: The Firsts over Donner Summit | Truckee Tahoe Airport

June 8

5 p.m. | History Talk: The Story of Tunnel 6 & dinner | Clair Tappaan Hotel

June 10

6 p.m. | Historical Talk: Locomotive Technologies | Pizza on the Hill

June 15

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

10 a.m. | Interpretive Walk, Town of Boca Site | Truckee

5:30 p.m. | Historical Talk: Boca Brewery: Creation of the First California Lager | Donner Memorial State Park

June 22

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: The Chinese and Their Importance to the Railroad | Truckee Tahoe Airport

June 29

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: Snowsheds-Fires and other Related Subjects | Truckee Tahoe Airport

July 4

10 a.m. | Truckee 4th of July Parade | Donner Pass Road

July 6

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

July 18

5:30 p.m. | Historical Talk: Construction of the Transcontinental Railroad | Tahoe Donner Lodge

July 20

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

5:30 p.m. | Historical Talk: Lincoln Highway | Donner Memorial State Park

July 27

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: Logging Railroads | Truckee Tahoe Airport

July 28

8:45 a.m. | Logging Trestle Tour Drive/Walk | Railroad Society Caboose Museum

Aug. 3

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: Truckee Lake Tahoe Railway | Truckee Tahoe Airport

Aug. 10

6 p.m. | Historical Talk: Red Light District of Truckee | Art Truckee

TBD | Historical Walk: Red Light District | Jibboom Street

Aug. 17

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

5:30 p.m. | Historical Talk: Vigilantism | Donner Memorial State Park,

Aug. 24

7 p.m. | Historical Talk: Henness Pass | Truckee Tahoe Airport

Aug. 31

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m. | 150th Anniversary Celebration Picnic | Truckee Regional Park

Sept. 14

8 a.m. | Donner Party Hike | Sugar Bowl Road

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park

Sept. 15

8:30 a.m. | Donner Party Hike | Donner Memorial State Park

Sept. 28

11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Truckee River Railroad Train Rides | Truckee Regional Park