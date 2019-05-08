Celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad

Celebrating the Transcontinental Railroad

I’ve lived in Tahoe for nearly 20 years and have had the great fortune to have worked in journalism during that time, which has afforded me the opportunity to explore much that our region has to offer (and get paid to do so). There’s still many places I have left to explore and will likely need at least another 20 years to get to them all, but it’s not often that I come across a place I never even knew existed.

Washoe Lake State Park is just such a place. Yes, I knew of the park and have driven past it countless times traveling between Reno and Carson City, but during a recent visit with my sister and nephew, I had my mind blown when I discovered that there are sand dunes.

Sand dunes undulate along the southwestern shoreline covered in wild grasses and horse tracks. Beautiful and serene, Washoe Lake is only an hour’s drive from Tahoe, and is a spring oasis for bird watching, wildflower hunting (I always remind my nephew to look low to the ground for the tiny ones) and meandering along the shoreline. It was a great spring sojourn, which Michelle Allen writes about in “Searching for Spring adventures” in our Family Fun section.

Tim Hauserman was so inspired by his spring adventure on the first Bird Walk of the season with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science that he immediately wrote “Take a walk with the birds” after going on the walk, insisting that I run it this edition so others could join the walks, too. I’m happy to oblige.

Transcontinental Railroad

On May 10, 1869, the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, transforming the American West and especially the communities along its tracks, including Truckee. Mark McLaughlin had already planned on doing some coverage in Tahoe Weekly to celebrate this historic event, when Judy DePuy, a volunteer with the Truckee-Donner Historical and Railroad Societies, asked if I could share some articles that they were preparing for the celebration, as well.

So, I was blown away (and greatly impressed) when she sent me 20 articles written by volunteers and a spreadsheet with more than 40 events planned throughout the summer. I was so impressed that we created a special section at TheTahoeWeekly.com to house all of these articles featuring historical photos so it would be available to all our readers. You’ll find all of these fascinating articles under our new Transcontinental Railroad section in the Explore Tahoe menu, and a look at the celebrations planned in this edition.

Tahoe Sierra Golf

The opening of golf courses is a spring rite of passage in the Tahoe Sierra and also brings our 9th annual Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide in this edition. You’ll find information on all of the region’s 45 public courses from the shores of Lake Tahoe to the valleys of the Lost Sierra to the high desert courses of Reno, Sparks and the Carson Valley.