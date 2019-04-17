The Creative Inclinations of Hannah Eddy

The first time I met Hannah Eddy — then Hannah Fuller — was at the Truckee Skate Park. She was effortlessly skating the bowls, ollieing up onto rails, doing kickflips. She was friendly and effervescent; she seemed like the kind of person who could inspire you to get better at anything you wanted to do.

Almost a decade later, I see her art hanging in Coffeebar Squaw alongside her friend and fellow artist Chelsea Jolly’s work. Eddy’s art is fun, colorful and often depicts Tahoe landscapes or funny cartoon characters skateboarding, snowboarding, biking and enjoying the outdoors.

“Ever since I can remember, I have always picked up a pen and drawn and I would always draw the weirdest stuff out of my imagination,” Eddy says.

She believes that she started sketching in kindergarten and has never stopped. Growing up in Maine on the ocean, she earned a love of the outdoors from her family. She sailed, hiked and skateboarded and became drawn to skateboard graphics and the weird, bright colors associated with them.

She went to the University of Colorado, Boulder and studied art, but she didn’t really know what to do with that education. Always an outdoors enthusiast, Eddy went to the High Cascade Snowboard Camp in Mount Hood, Ore., and met professional snowboarder Tim Eddy, who would become her husband. He introduced her to Tahoe’s Sierra Nevada, and she moved to Truckee in 2010.

Through the years, she worked at pizza parlors in Truckee and bakeries, feeling that baking was her artistic outlet. Fellow Truckee resident and artist Lorien Powers saw Eddy’s acrylic, mixed-media wood panels and invited her to hang some of it in her studio, Lorien Powers Studio Jewelry. People liked her work and kept buying it.

“It gave me the confidence to sell my art here,” Eddy says.

After I saw her art in Coffeebar, I hunted her down on Instagram right around the time she launched #100daysofhannaheddyart at the end of July 2018. In this personal challenge, Eddy posted 100 illustrations in 100 days (not consecutively) as a way to force herself to focus on her craft, learn digital art and promote her creations. It also gave herself the confidence to release her work — whether she thought it was good or not.

“After 100 days something becomes a habit and I wanted to do something that I could get excited about. I also wanted to rebrand myself and learn some stuff about digital art,” she says.

Her illustrations such as “Reflection,” “Base Camp,” “Place in a Vase” and “Sea Fades to Sky,” show simple landscapes with vast mountains, water and flowing topographic lines.

The challenge, and the exposure she’s gotten from Instagram, has prompted people to reach out to her about designing logos and other projects. According to Eddy, forcing oneself to release art whether one thinks it’s good or not takes the ego out of it: “It’s a good reminder to not take yourself too seriously and get out of your own way.”

She was worried about oversharing and she admits that she did lose some followers, but also gained a new crowd of fellow artists.

“Social media is a strange beast,” she says.

She had been wondering whether she should stay within a certain style people liked. Yet, she doesn’t want to restrict herself to one artistic style. She has many creative inclinations. So far, her goal is to keep creating and learning new things and to take the concepts she learned from #100daysofhannaheddyart and apply them to future projects.

“I want to stay inspired, promote positivity and continue to do what I’m passionate about,” she says. “Tahoe encompasses all the stuff I want to be drawing and painting. There’s so much exploring to do, and I love coming home and putting what I saw that day on paper. If I can keep creating and stay inspired then that’s all I can ask for of my art.” | etsy.com, @hannaheddyart