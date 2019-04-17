Tahoe’s complex watershed

For more than two decades, Maya Lin has engaged the vocabulary of a cartographer, making artworks ranging from stand-alone sculptures to room-sized installations that help people visualize the complex natural and cultural systems operating in the world.

The Nevada Museum of Art invited Lin to make new artworks in response to the unique Lake Tahoe landscape in 2012, which resulted in a series of sculptures including “Pin River—Tahoe Watershed,” which is on display until Dec. 31. The piece is a large-scale wall installation made from thousands of straight pins showing the perimeter of Lake Tahoe and its tributaries. | nevadaart.org