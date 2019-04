Tahoe ski resort closing dates

Due to the record-breaking snowfall this ski season, many Tahoe resorts are rethinking their closure dates. The snow packs remain high, even with sunny days, and according to the National Weather Service, there are some snow days still on the horizon. Before heading out, always check resort Web sites for accurate, up-to-date information.

Snowpack & closing dates

As of April 4, 2019

(Reported over last 7 days; some operations are weekends only)

Alpine Meadows | May closure TBD

21”-28” new snow | 148”-210” base | 470”-546” snow totals

Auburn Ski Club | Open until April 1

(trails closed April 10-12)

7” new snow | snow totals not reported

Boreal | Open until April 14

18” new snow | 275” base | 566” snow total

Diamond Peak | Open until April 21

11” new snow | 82”-112” base | 431” snow total

Donner Ski Ranch | Open until April 21

9” new snow | snow totals not reported

Granlibakken | Open until April 21

6” new snow | 20” base | snow totals not reported

Heavenly | Open until May 27

19” new snow | 96” base | 457” snow total

Homewood | Open until April 21

6”-20” new snow | 62”-178” base | 259”-594” snow totals

Kirkwood | Open until April 21

23” new snow | 140” base | 561” snow total

Northstar | Open until April 21

20” new snow | 152” base | 583” snow total

Mt. Rose | May closure TBD

11”-14” new snow | 144”-180” base | 408”-456” snow totals

Royal Gorge | Not reported

16” new snow | 478” snow total

Sierra-at-Tahoe | Open until April 21

21”-29” new snow | 119”-210” base | 356”-512” snow totals

Soda Springs | Not reported

18” new snow | 275” base | 530” snow total

Squaw Valley | Open until July 7

9”-31” new snow | 95”-239” base | 385”-654” snow totals

Sugar Bowl | Open until April 21

7” new snow | 146”-219” base | 478”-598” snow total

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Ice skating & sledding closed

Cross-country skiing & snowshoeing open, but no grooming

6” new snow | snow totals not reported

Tahoe Cross Country | Not reported

10” new snow | snow totals not reported

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Open until April 14

7” new snow | 125” base| snow totals not reported

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Open until April 14

9” new snow | 145” base | snow totals not reported