Tahoe ski resorts still open

The sunny is shining and the snow is melting at lower elevations, but Tahoe some downhill and cross-country areas remain open for skiing and riding, including Alpine Meadows, Heavenly, Squaw Valley and Tahoe Cross Country
Tahoe ski resorts closure dates
(Updated April 29, 2019; call ahead for current conditions)
Alpine Meadows
Open until May 19
Alpine Meadows is open Friday to Sunday through May 19 via Summit and Roundhouse. | squawalpine.com
Heavenly
Open until May 27
Heavenly is open Friday to Sunday via the Gondola only until May 27. | skiheavenly.com
Squaw Valley
Open until July 7
Squaw Valley is open daily through Memorial Day. Then, open Friday to Sunday from May 31 to July 1. The resort is open for the Fourth of July Weekend from July 3 to July 7.
The Aerial Tram and High Camp Hot Tub will be open Friday through Sunday for sightseeing only May 31 to June 2 and June 7 to 9. The Aerial Tram will be open daily for sightseeing only beginning Friday, June 14. | squawalpine.com
Tahoe Cross Country
Open until May 5
Tahoe Cross Country is open daily and grooming until May 1. The resort is closed on May 2 and 3 and will reopen with limited grooming on May 4 and 5.
Break out your sombreros, lederhosen, Burning Man attire, whatever you want to close out the season at the Cinco de Mayo Sombrero Relay at 11 a.m. Bring a team or come solo, and get ready for a fun freestyle relay to celebrate the end of a fantastic ski season. | tahoexc.org