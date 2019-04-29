Tahoe ski resorts still open

The sunny is shining and the snow is melting at lower elevations, but Tahoe some downhill and cross-country areas remain open for skiing and riding, including Alpine Meadows, Heavenly, Squaw Valley and Tahoe Cross Country

Tahoe ski resorts closure dates

(Updated April 29, 2019; call ahead for current conditions)

Alpine Meadows

Open until May 19



Alpine Meadows is open Friday to Sunday through May 19 via Summit and Roundhouse. | squawalpine.com

Heavenly

Open until May 27



Heavenly is open Friday to Sunday via the Gondola only until May 27. | skiheavenly.com

Squaw Valley

Open until July 7



Squaw Valley is open daily through Memorial Day. Then, open Friday to Sunday from May 31 to July 1. The resort is open for the Fourth of July Weekend from July 3 to July 7.

The Aerial Tram and High Camp Hot Tub will be open Friday through Sunday for sightseeing only May 31 to June 2 and June 7 to 9. The Aerial Tram will be open daily for sightseeing only beginning Friday, June 14. | squawalpine.com

Tahoe Cross Country

Open until May 5

Tahoe Cross Country is open daily and grooming until May 1. The resort is closed on May 2 and 3 and will reopen with limited grooming on May 4 and 5.