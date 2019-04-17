Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Spring Edition | April 18-June 15, 2019

MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS | ARTS & CULTURE | CULINARY DELIGHTS | PERFORMING ARTS | THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING | LIVIN’ IN THE WILD, WILD WEST | MOTOR MADNESS

Music in the Mountains

Squaw Spring Music Series

Until May 25 | KT Base Bar | Olympic Valley

Grab your favorite après-ski drink and settle back for music from local musicians from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the KT Base Bar. | squawalpine.com

Alpine Spring Music Series

Until May 25 | Main Lodge Sun Deck | Alpine Meadows

Saturdays during the spring season at Alpine Meadows feature live music in the afternoon sun on from 2 to 4 p.m. | squawalpine.com

The Passion According to St. Matthew, Part II

April 14, 16 & 19 | Area venues

The first performance of the St. Matthew Passion was given at the Leipzig Thomaskirche, on Good Friday of 1727. But Bach substantially revised his greatest, most complex liturgical work in 1736 and the Toccata presentations are based on that version. Performances in Gardnerville, Reno and Incline Village. | toccatatahoe.org

20th Century Kaleidoscope

April 16 | University Arts Building | Reno, Nev.

The evening’s performance with Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio on violin and viola and James Winn on piano will include music by Josef Suk, Rebecca Clarke, Mélanie Bonis, Bernard Shore and Igor Stravinsky. | events.unr.edu

Reno Jazz Festival

April 25-27 | Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Three days of concerts, clinics and competitions on the University of Nevada, Reno campus will celebrate jazz. | unr.edu

Classix Series: Requiem

April 27 & 28 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate the new chapter in the orchestra’s history as the Reno Phil premieres Grammy-nominated composer Zhou Tian’s commissioned work, inspired by the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. | pioneercenter.com

Early Music Ensemble & the University Chamber Singers

April 30 | University Arts Building | Reno, Nev.

The Department of Music’s early music ensemble, Musica antica, explores Renaissance and Baroque music. The University Chamber Singers performs a wide variety of choral repertoire, including the Western tradition. | events.unr.edu

The Truckee Historical Revue

May 4-5 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus will perform an original musical production composed by member David Wendell Nelson. The presentation will encompass the history of Truckee and surrounding areas, beginning with Native American days and culminating with the 1960s Olympics. McAvoy Lane will narrate as Mark Twain. Read the feature at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | truckeechorus.org

PURE McCartney

May 7 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Tony Corbin is the creator and band leader of PURE McCartney – a musical celebration featuring McCartney classics from The Beatles until today. | pioneercenter.com

Reno Ukulele Festival & Acoustic Faire

May 1-4 | Peppermill Resort | Reno, Nev.

The 11th annual Reno Ukulele Festival is four days of celebrating the music and camaraderie of the ukulele community. | peppermillreno.com

Apex Concerts: Miró String Quartet

May 2 & 3 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Apex Concerts celebrates its eighth season featuring the Miró String Quartet with “Into the Light,” the music of Janecek and Brahms on May 2. They will perform “The Mighty Eight” on May 3 with the music of Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn. | unrmusic.org

Composers Night at the Pops: Man and Machine

May 24 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Pops Orchestra hosts Composers Night. Professors, students, alumni and community members perform original compositions written for a full symphonic pops orchestra. | renopops.org

Summer Concert Series

May 25-Sept. 2 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Every Friday and Saturday evening from Memorial Day to Labor Day, enjoy free music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the main stage. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Classy Classics, 2019

May 31, June 2, 7 & 9 | Area venues

TOCATTA performs Mozart with Bruce Kanzelmeyer on French Horn, Tchaikovsky arias and duets with Joy Strotz and Owen McIntosh as vocal soloists and an Edvard Grieg concerto with Yirong Wang on piano at locations around the region. | toccatatahoe.org

Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival

May 31-June 2 | Downtown Truckee

Expect a diverse lineup of American roots-inspired musicians, Cajun cuisine and family activities — craw fishing, races and games — at this New Orleans-inspired free event. Daytime performances include school bands and local kids’ dance troupes. | truckee.com

Squaw Summer Music Series

June 7-July 28 | Squaw Valley High Camp

Enjoy live music on Fridays and Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. at High Camp this summer at Squaw Valley. | squawalpine.com

Genoa Concerts on the Green

June 9-Sept. 8 | Genoa Park | Genoa, Nev.

Gather in Genoa Park with picnic dinners for free concerts on June 9, July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. | genoanevada.org

Bluesdays Tuesdays

June 11-Sept. 3 | Village Event Plaza | Olympic Valley

This free outdoor concert series hosts acclaimed artists performing the best of the blues starting at 6 p.m. every Tuesday | squawalpine.com

Truckee Thursdays

June 13-Aug. 29 | Downtown Truckee

Part street fair and part block party on the streets of the historic downtown with live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks on Thursdays (no event July 4). | truckeethursdays.com

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Concert Series

June 14-Sept. 6 | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

This series kicks off the spring with Tim McGraw and continues into the summer with big acts including Miranda Lambert, Jackson Browne, Dave Matthews and many more. | harveystahoe.com

Concerts at Commons Beach

June 16-Sept. 1 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Local, regional and national artists take the stage every Sunday afternoon at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food and drinks from local vendors or pack a picnic to watch the sun set on the shimmering waters of Lake Tahoe. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Arts & Culture

Wild & Scenic Art Walk

April 18 | Downtown Truckee

Get in the Earth Day spirit with a free Wild & Scenic Art Walk in Historic Downtown Truckee from 5 to 8 p.m. Mountain Area Preservation is hosting this event in conjunction with the 4th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival to highlight local artists, studios and shops. | truckee.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

April 19 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Celebrate Earth Day with Mountain Area Preservation for the 4th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The evening will be filled with award-winning films focused on adventure, activism, and conservation. There will be food, libations and a raffle. | mapf.org

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day

April 20 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This festival is a volunteer-run, nonprofit event to recognize, celebrate and promote the region’s unique beauty. Enjoy live entertainment while learning how to preserve and protect local and global natural resources. | tahoetruckeeearthday.com

Tahoe Poetry Slam

April 26 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

This event takes place in Patterson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Cash prizes are awarded for first, second and third place, with the winner claiming the title of Tahoe Slam Champion of the Year. | sierranevada.edu

South Lake Tahoe Earth Day

April 27 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Earth Day recognizes, celebrates and promotes the region’s unique beauty while educating the public about local environmental issues. Enjoy live music, arts and crafts at the Kid Zone or get your face painted, visit educational booths and local vendors. Food and drink will be available for purchase; buy tickets for the huge Earth Day raffle. | southtahoeearthday.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

April 27 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The 14th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival presented by Sierra Nevada Alliance combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Featured films will include exciting outdoor adventures, environmental battles and inspirational stories of people making a difference. | sierranevadaalliance.org

Lei Day

April 27 | Nevada State Museum | Carson City, Nev.

The Nevada State Museum celebrates Hawaiian culture with Lei Day featuring traditional Hawaiian music, hula performers, food, lei-making demonstrations and hands-on activities for kids. | nvculture.org

Social Science series

April 27, June 1 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.

Social Science is The Discovery’s popular adults-only, brain-building event series featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and sweet and savory bites. April’s event is Uppers & Downers and June’s is Sound Check. | nvdm.org

Carson City Earth Day

April 28 | Foreman Roberts House Museum | Carson City, Nev.

Sponsored by Bee City USA and Great Basin Bee Keepers of Nevada, this celebration’s goal is to increase public understanding of the importance of pollinators and bees in the natural ecosystem, as well as the encouragement and call to action to protect the Earth for future generations. | Carson City Earth Day on Facebook

Truckee Meadows Earth Day

April 28 | Mayberry Park | Reno, Nev.

Join this family-friendly event alongside the Truckee River with live music, food, cultural performances, bird walks with Tom Stille of River School Farm, pollinator planting and education, a kid’s fun zone, morning yoga, sound healing, arborist-led tree walks, a sacred tea dome, ecological demonstrations, drum circles and more. | riverschoolfarm.org

Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 4-5 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Northern Nevada’s largest Latino heritage celebration for all ages offers music with top local and regional Latin groups and internationally recognized Mexican bands. There are also Mexican dancing-horse performances and amateur boxing bouts. Carnival rides, free face painting, games and prizes for children. More than 100 vendors offer specialty items, clothes, art, crafts, community information and Mexican food. | Cinco de Mayo Festival on Facebook

Children’s Day on the Comstock

May 5 | Miners Park | Virginia City, Nev.

Come enjoy a free, fun-filled day of interactive activities for all ages. Start the day with a pancake breakfast provided by Peas & Carrots Childcare. The park opens at 11 a.m. with face painting, live music, games and demonstrations from local fire department, SWAT team and Highway Patrol. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Greek Glendi

May 10 | Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort | Tahoe Vista

Mourelatos hosts the annual Greek Glendi with authentic Greek dancers and Greek cuisine to celebration the Greek culture. | www.mlrtahoe.com

Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival

May 13-17 | Area venues

Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival is a week-long community celebration of the area’s innovation. The festival will inspire and connect the community with the power of science and technology through hands-on school programs, as well as a series of free, family-friendly events. | nnsciencefest.org

Kids to Park Day

May 18 | Silver Saddle Ranch | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Junior Rangers Program presents this all-day of free outdoor activities including environmental booths, educational hikes, yard games, food trucks and more. | (775) 283-7711

Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration

May 18 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

The 28th annual Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration includes athletic contests, a British automobile show, dances and a dance stage, dog and horse shows, living history enactments, a pipe band competition and live music. Headliners include Tempest and The Sophie & Fiachra Trio. | renoceltic.org

OutWest Film Festival

May 18 | Nevada Museum of Art | Reno, Nev.

OutWest Film Fest celebrates the best of LGBTQ international film making and will feature the documentary film, “Light in the Water,” followed by a Q&A session with director Lis Bartlet and executive producer and head of Logo Documentary Films Taj Paxton. | nevadaart.org

Tahoe Spark

May 18-19 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Refresh, restore and stoke your inner fire on this weekend of energy healing, inspiration, meditation, yoga and interactive, hands-on creativity. Come away with renewed vigor, focused clarity and an illuminated spirit. | tahoespark.com

Made in Tahoe Festival

May 25-26 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Celebrate all things Tahoe with an array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee. Get to know local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers. | squawalpine.com

Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival

May 31-June 2 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

This one-of-a-kind event features Tahoe-based yoga instructors, healers and energy workers for a weekend of learning and self-discovery. Enjoy daily yoga, meditation and nature hikes meant to restore, rejuvenate and relax. | granlibakken.com

Valhalla Renaissance Faire

June 1-2 & 8-9 | Camp Richardson Resort | South Lake Tahoe

Experience the sights, sounds, tastes and merrymaking of the 16th Century. There will be more than 800 actors, shows on three stages, games, artisans, music and dance and food. Queen Elizabeth requests your attendance at this 25th anniversary. | valhallafaire.com

Carson Valley Days Celebration

June 6-9 | Lampe Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

Celebrate Carson Valley with carnival rides, free evening concerts and a parade at the 108th annual event. There will be crafts fair vendors, food vendors, face painting, horseshoe tournament, basketball tournament, bounce house and food-eating contest. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Nevada State Fair

June 6-9 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, entertainment, carnival rides and pig racing. There will be a car show, history reenactments and exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org

Solstice Festival

June 8-16 | Tahoe City venues

Celebrate the beginning of summer at the Annual Tahoe City Solstice Festival featuring amazing events and activities, including the annual Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, the kickoff for Concerts at Commons, Grab Your Glass, Farmers Market, Classical Car Stroll, Tequila Tasting, Tipsy Fashion Show and Cobblestone Day party, and much more. | visittahoecity.com

Maker Show

June 9 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse hosts the fifth annual Maker Show featuring local makers and artists. There will be food trucks, beer, music, art cars,

performances, bike parking, kids’ activities and an eclectic assortment of crafts, arts, technologies, hobbies and projects. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow

June 14-16 | Stewart Indian School | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the former Stewart Indian School. There will be 200 dancers, 30 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos. Admission is free. The event benefits the preservation of the historic Stewart Indian School. | stewartindianschool.com

Culinary Delights

Thirsty Third Thursday Wine Walk

3rd Thursday | Gardnerville, Nev.

On the third Thursday of the month from May 16 to Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. it’s wine time. Each month is themed. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Reno Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine. Every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Reno Beer Crawl

4th Saturday | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

On the fourth Saturday of the month enter the wacky world of the Reno Beer Crawl. Purchase a commemorative cup or glass and get drink specials at as many as 20 locations. | renobeercrawl.com

Farmers’ markets

May-October | Area venues

Nothing says summer like a trip to the local farmers’ market. Enjoy the sunshine, fresh local produce, great food and people who help make this community special. Tahoe City and Truckee Regional Park’s markets open in mid-May. Other markets from South Lake Tahoe to Beckwourth in June.

Beer Fest

May 3 | Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.

Nevada Young Alumni Chapter hosts the 26th annual Beer Fest, Reno’s longest running tasting event. It will feature nearly 100 brews and spirits from regional breweries and distilleries, as well as live entertainment. | nevadayac.com

Carson City Wine Walk

1st Saturday | downtown | Carson City

This Wine Walk is from 1 to 5 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Receive a commemorative wine glass and endless reasons to stroll through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | visitcarsoncity.com

Dine the District Food Tour

May 4 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a variety of eclectic culinary options, spanning from Thai to pizza. Dine the District is where foodies can sample an eclectic assortment of culinary options throughout the Riverwalk District. | renoriverwalk.org

Carson Mall Wine Walk

2nd Saturday | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.

On the second Saturday of the month, from 2 to 6 p.m. sip and shop at the Carson Mall. New walkers will receive a wine glass to keep. | (775) 671-8150.

Food Truck Fridays

May 17-Sept. 27 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food came about in 2012 with just five trucks. Now there are 30 deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. There are local bands and artists featured each week. | Reno Street Food on Facebook

Strange Brew Festival

May 18 | The Brewer’s Cabinet | Reno, Nev.

This celebration of uniquely crafted brews hosts more than 20 local breweries with brews made exclusively for this event. These brews will challenge taste buds and sensibilities. There will be live music from local groups and great food from 3 to 7 p.m. | strangebrewfestival.com

Chili on the Comstock

May 18-19 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

The 36th annual Chili on the Comstock features fun runs, a 5 km, Fireball Saloon Crawl and endless varieties of chili and cold, refreshing beer. The event hosts more than 30 of the best chili cooks in the West all competing for a spot in the International Chili Society World Finals. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Nugget’s Cuisine Corks & Crafts Festival

May 25-26 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

This festival includes a Wine and Spirits Walk, celebrity chef appearances, food tastings and arts exhibits. All visitors can enjoy a free culinary expo with cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and dozens of vendor and craft booths. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Tahoe Brewfest

June 1 | Heavenly California Base Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Brewfest is proud to welcome beer lovers from all over the world to South Lake Tahoe. Open to all ages, this family-friendly festival serves up craft beers and a full spread of fresh bites from the area. | tahoebrewfest.com

Reno Pride Crawl

June 1 | Downtown Reno

Northern Nevada Pride is partnering with Crawl Reno to pre-party with a giant bar crawl to support the 2019 Reno Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Reno on July 27. | crawlreno.com

Best of Tahoe Chefs

June 2 | Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | Northstar

The 20th Anniversary Gala is an elegant evening of fine dining and dancing in support of patient and family programs at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Center. Tahoe’s best local chefs donate their time and talent creating fabulous food and dining packages for the auction. | bestoftahoechefs.org

The Biggest Little Invitational

June 8 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

This craft beer festival is dedicated to showcasing the best of the brewery world with local food vendors and old-fashioned lawn games. Ages 21 and older are welcome. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com

Truckee Optimist Brew Fest

June 8 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 14th annual event features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music, dancing, barbecue items and a silent auction. Must be age 21 and older to attend. | truckeebrewfest.com

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews & Blues Festival

June 14-15 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

The 23rd annual event is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew-tasting event and music festival with two stages of free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend. More than 50 microbreweries will participate. | eldoradoreno.com

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 15 | Tahoe City

This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from 30 wineries, local restaurants and caterers. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

Performing Arts

“Galileo: The Stars in His Eyes”

April-June | Area venues

Brüka Theatre for Children presents this original play written by Mary Bennett, suitable for children in grades K through 6. It will be touring in Washoe County libraries, including Incline Village and Reno, Nev. Schedule online. | bruka.org

The Rat Pack is Back

Until June 29 | Harrah’s Reno | Reno, Nev.

Come relive the magic of the Rat Pack with Las Vegas’ most famous entertainers and their big band as they appeared live in the Sands Hotel Copa Room. | harrahsreno.com

“Alice in Wonderland”

April 13-14 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The spring gala season for A.V.A. Ballet Theatre opens with the classic ballet, “Alice in Wonderland.” Choreographed by Alexander Van Alstyne, the dance is the captivating story of the young girl and her adventures. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the score conducted by Benjamin Rous. | pioneercenter.com

“Almost Maine”

April 13-14 | Truckee Meadows Community College | Reno, Nev.

The play, which director Stacey Spain describes as “a series of scenes about love in all its iterations” is set in the remote and mythical town of Almost, Maine, which is so far north it’s almost in Canada, with residents who are falling in and out of love in unexpected, unusual and often hilarious ways. | tmcc.edu

“Mamma Mia!”

April 19-20 | North Tahoe High School | Tahoe City

North Tahoe High Drama Club presents the story of a bride, who hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. The play is directed by Carrie Haines, with choreography by Michela Brown and musical direction by Linda Saxton. | ttusd.org./northtahoehigh

Dust Horizon: Dance, Film and Landscape

April 25, 27 | Nevada Museum of Art | Reno, Nev.

Inspired by the poetry of Gailmarie Pahmeier, this multi-media dance performance presented by Collateral & Co. Contemporary Dance Company and the Nevada Museum of Art explores the landscape of Nevada through choreography, photography and film. | nevadaart.org

“The Crucible”

April 26-May 18 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” is an epic tale of truth, redemption and the absolute. Written in 1953, the play is a partly fictionalized dramatization of the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1692. | brukatheater.org

“Silent Sky”

May 3-19 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. She joins women computers, charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in girl hours and has no time for the women’s probing theories. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications. | rattheatre.org

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

May 3-5 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Greek gods are real and they’re ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. | pioneercenter.com

“Crazy For You”

May 10-19 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company presents Gershwin’s romantic comedy. Glamorous New York showgirls help Bobby win over his Nevada sweetheart with golden hits: “I Got Rhythm,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and more. | wnmtc.com

“Into the Woods”

May 17-25 | Truckee High School

Join InnerRhythms Dance for “Into the Woods.” A witch tasks a childless baker and his wife with procuring magical items from classic fairy tales to reverse the curse put on their family tree. | innerrhythms.org

“The Prince and the Pauper”

May 17-26 | Destiny Community Center | Reno, Nev.

TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada presents Mark Twain’s classic. When Prince Edward changes clothes with Tom Canty, the beggar boy, no one in the audience will have difficulty in telling the actors apart, but through the magic of theater, everybody on the stage is convinced that Tom is dressed in royal clothing. | twnn.org

“Dancing with Our Sierra Stars”

May 18 | Truckee Community Recreation Center

Just like the TV show, “Dancing With Our Sierra Stars” will pair six Truckee-Tahoe celebrities with professional ballroom dancers to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The show features performances by InnerRhythms Dance. | innerrhythms.org

“Menopause, The Musical”

May 18 & 19 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical set to classic tunes from the 1960s, 70s and 80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. | pioneercenter.com

“The Foreigner”

May 24-June 16| Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This fun and funny farce from the 1980s just happens to have renewed relevance at the moment. Through the goofiness of it all, there is a true reflection of the ongoing battle between closed-mindedness and openheartedness. | renolittletheater.org

Lake Tahoe Tango Festival

May 24-27 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.

This celebration of tango includes workshops with world-class tango professionals, a gourmet dinner and show, chartered twilight cruise and more. | Tahoe Tango on Facebook

“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

May 26-28 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Based on the novel by Mark Twain, the classic tale of Tom Sawyer and his friends Huck Finn and Becky Thatcher come to life in this magical family play, directed by Courtney Simson. This play will feature actors of all ages. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Little Women, The Musical”

May 30-June 2 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, this play follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication — tales of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. It will be directed by Carrie Haines with musical direction by Susan Horst. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

The Mountains are Calling

Tiki Pond Skim

April 20 | Sugar Bowl Resort |Norden

There’s a 100-foot-long pool at the base of Mount Disney and you have to make it across in stylish fashion. There’s no better way to close out the season with a day of tiki costumes, laughs and fun for the whole family. | sugarbowl.com

Snow Golf Tournament

April 20 | Summit Express Chair | Alpine Meadows

Ditch the ski jacket for a collared shirt and khakis. This golf tournament is back for its 35th year, a unique way to spend a day on the slopes with the family. The nine-hole course meanders down the mountain with the last holes at the bottom of Alpine Bowl Chair. | squawalpine.com

Beacon & Eggs

April 21 | Alpine Meadows Ski Resort

Learn the basics of avalanche awareness and proper beacon techniques while searching for Easter eggs filled with prizes. Bring your avalanche beacon; ski patrol will provide probes and tips for pinpointing the eggs. | squawalpine.com

Cushing Crossing

May 4 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 29th Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season — the original pond-skimming event that started a spring resort ritual. Filled with big spills and laughable thrills this is one spring event that you don’t want to miss. | squawalpine.com

Reno River Festival

May 11-12| Truckee River Whitewater Park | Reno, Nev.

The 16th annual Reno River Festival includes food, shopping, family-friendly rides and attractions, craft beers, a wine village, free concerts and a mother/daughter look-alike contest. A unique bike ride, the Reno River Roll, is at the center of it all at Truckee River Whitewater Park. | renoriverfestival.com

AMGEN Tour of California

May 13 | South Lake Tahoe

This grueling Tour de France-style cycling road race challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along a course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. Don’t miss the excitement as the Men’s Stage 2 competitors race from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe. | amgentourofcalifornia.com

Opening Day at the Lake

May 25-27 | Area venues

Tahoe gets ready for summer during Memorial Day Weekend. Now’s the time to open up summer cabins, put boats in the water and get a jump on traditional summer activities. Enjoy restaurant deck openings, launch parties, music and historic home tours. | visittahoecity.org

Reno-Tahoe Odyssey

May 31-June 1 | Area venues

The relay run adventure of a lifetime is 178 miles suited for teams of 12 runners. The course goes past Lake Tahoe, Truckee River, past the neon of South Lake Tahoe’s casinos, descends Kingsbury Grade to Carson Valley to Virginia City and drops down Geiger Grade with an eyeful of Mount Rose. | Reno-Tahoe Odyssey on Facebook

Truckee Running Festival

June 2 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

Join in a morning of running and fun along the Truckee River. Try a 5km or 10km along the Legacy Trail or a half marathon featuring the beautiful and scenic trails of Waddle Ranch. This is a fundraiser for the Girls on the Run Sierras. Bring the kids for the age-appropriate distance fun races. | tahoetrailrunning.com

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

June 2 | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Bike the West and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society present the 27th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride. Experience spectacular scenery, clean mountain air, great food and full support by experienced ride organizers. | bikethewest.com

Truckee Dirt Fondo

June 6-8 | Truckee to Loyalton

Truckee will be the gravel host location for one of two Sagan Gran Fondo cycling events in California. The long-course distances are 67.5 miles on a combo of trail/pavement. The shorter course route is 23 miles. The event weekend will include a fundraising gala and a festival with vendors, beer, food, music and ancillary activities. | truckeedirtfondo.com

No Barriers Summit

June 13-15 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Join leaders, changemakers and aspiring visionaries from all walks of life and unite to discover how to bring the No Barriers Life to a world ready for greater possibilities. Enjoy evening performances of music, speakers and more. | nobarriersusa.org

Livin’ in the Wild, Wild West

Genoa Western Heritage Day

April 26-28 | Genoa, Nev.

Celebrate local history with free presentations, demonstrations, Western music and poetry. Enjoy a dinner and concert at the Genoa Fire Station. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Spring Fiesta

May 3-5 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Reno, Nev.

Arabian horses, beautiful, elegant and versatile, are the most recognized horse breed in the world. Enjoy the spirited competition that feature Arabians, Half Arabians and Anglo Arabians. | comstockarabianassociation.com

150 Year Truckee Railroad Celebration

May 10- Sept. 28 | Train Depot | Truckee

It’s been 150 years since the Transcontinental Railroad came to Truckee. Celebrate with the Ribbon-Cutting Kickoff on May and celebrate with a summer full of interpretive walks and talks. Representatives from the Town of Truckee and historical societies will discuss the history of the Transcontinental Railroad. A Spring Art Show with a railroad theme will coincide with the event at Truckee Rec Community Center. | truckee.com

Doc’s Real Wild West Fest

May 25 & 26 | Virginia City, Nev.

A celebration of Western culture with entertainment and loads of fun. Activities for all ages including cowboy poetry, movie-set tours, cowboy shootouts, concerts and more. There will be vendors and entertainment including a headliner on the main stage at 8 p.m. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Cattle Drive

June 15-20 | Doyle to Reno, Nev.

For 26 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in a cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steers to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno. | renorodeo.com

Motor Madness

Virginia City Grand Prix

April 27-28 | Virginia City, Nev.

Experience the legendary racing in historic Virginia City during this off-road motorcycle race. After the race, head to the Village Saloon to talk bikes and celebrate. The annual two-day event draws more than 1,000 racers the Comstock to battle the rough terrain for glory. | vcgp.com

Endurofest

May 4 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Watch some of the nation’s top endure-athletes battle difficult, man-made obstacles and treacherous rock gardens on dirt bikes. Attendees can experience rider clinics, camping, food vendors, industry representation and excellent viewing of riders tackling outrageous terrain. | elevatedaction.com

Hot August Nights Spring Fever Revival

May 17-18 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

Twist and shout back to the 1960s and 1970s for a weekend of classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll music in downtown Reno, which will hum with powerful engines and dreamy sighs as classic cars from bygone eras line the streets. Marvel at the Show ‘n’ Shines and enjoy free entertainment. | hotaugustnights.net

Pinochhio’s Ride for the Tatas

May 18-19 | Reno, Nev.

This two-day event features a party and motorcycle poker run to benefit Moms on the Run. Wear pink for the Costume Contest on Sunday. | rideforthetatas.org

Street Vibrations Spring Rally

June 7-9 | Reno, Carson, Virginia City and Stateline, Nev.

Enjoy a weekend of motorcycle fun with live entertainment on six stages, bike games, poker runs, vendors and more. Free to the public. | roadshowsreno.com

Hot August Nights Show-n-Shine

June 8 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Hot August Nights comes early at the lake to celebrate classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll in this majestic mountain setting. Awards, live entertainment, exceptional shopping and outdoor dining under the peaks. | hotaugustnights.net

SuperCrawl

June 8-9 | Wild West Motorsports Park

The top teams from five countries will compete for the Rock Crawling World Championship. This will be an event for off-road fans with more than 70 teams competing in five different classes. The event will also feature top pro drivers battling obstacles for the title of SuperCrawl champion. | supercrawl.rocks

Women With Wheelz Car Show

June 15 | Silverland Inn & Suites | Virginia City, Nev.

The first Women with Wheelz Car Show, open to the first 120 cars will offer food, music, giveaways, static displays, Department of Traffic and Safety displays, Sister on the Fly local ladies and raffle prizes. | teresasgarage.com

