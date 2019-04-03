Spring into Tahoe fun

What a difference a few weeks make. The snow is still coming, but spring has brought with it bright, sunny, fun-filled days. The conditions are epic, the snowpack is so deep it’s mindboggling, the days are longer, and there’s lots of spring fun ahead. So much so that we put together our picks for the best not-to-be missed spring events for the next few weeks. You’ll need some retro gear, your spring skis and a wetsuit. Check out the details in this edition’s “Spring in Tahoe: Fun in the Sun & Snow.”

Nearly every ski area in the Tahoe Sierra has extended its season, but the countdown to the end has begun. Get out there and enjoy skiing and riding this month with many of Tahoe’s resorts closing after Easter. After that, the fun continues only at Alpine Meadows, Heavenly, Mt. Rose and Squaw Valley.

Last chance for prizes

We’ve given away a more than a dozen prizes to readers this winter, and we only have a few more left to give away. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to take our short Reader Survey. Click on the link for Take the Reader Survey at the top of the page.

Psst! The spring 2 for 1 specials have started. Look in this edition for great 2 for 1s and other special deals around Tahoe.