Spring in Tahoe | Fun in the Sun & Snow

Spring in Tahoe brings with retro duds, pond skims, world-class athletes and general shenanigans with some of the season’s best on-mountain events. We’ve rounded up our picks for not-to-be-missed events this spring to watch and to join in the fun. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on Events Calendar for more spring happenings.

Freeride World Tour

The Freeride World Tour features the best skiers and snowboarders in the world. Kirkwood hosts the Freeride World Tour Qualifier through April 5 on the legendary Cirque. Boasting some of the most unique terrain these skiers and riders will face, post up for the day in Devil’s Corral and watch all the action in one of the most beautiful venues on the tour. | kirkwood.com

NASTRA National Championships

The Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from April 4 to 7 at Squaw Valley celebrate the sport of alpine racing, as well as a reunion for the top recreational racers in the country. In addition to all of the action during the races, enjoy free concerts, autograph signings by NASTAR Pacesetters, a competitor raffle, awards receptions, a Family Team Race, a Team Race for Friends, a Resort Team competition, a slalom competition and a final Race of Champions to determine overall winners. | squawalpine.com

Shred the Love B4BC

Boarding for Breast Cancer partners with Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort for a weekend of breast cancer awareness, prevention and fundraising during the Shred the Love event from April 5 to 6. The weekend features an all-ages and abilities Park Jam, live music on the Plaza, silent auction and 10 Barrel’s Hella Big Air Contest. Join the Kick Off Party on April 5 at Benko Art Gallery. | sierraattahoe.com

Spring it On

Spring in Lake Tahoe is filled with sunshine, pond skims, party bands, beer walks and more. Enjoy a weekend celebration at Northstar from April 5 to 7 during Spring it On with retro costumes for Retro Day, upbeat music, Family Fun Night, the annual Pond Skim and a Passholder Beer Walk. | northstarcalifornia.com

Snowy gates to water wakes

The 15th annual Gates & Wakes returns to the West Shore on April 6. Participants must ski racing gates at Homewood Mountain Resort. After three runs, the competition regroups on Lake Tahoe for water skiing from Homewood High & Dry Marina. | skihomewood.com

Spring Fling Rail Jam

Heavenly’s Spring Fling Rail Jam is April 6 at the base of World Cup. Join the action or come out to watch. | skiheavenly.com

Banked Slalom

There’s no better way to kick off spring than with the annual Banked Slalom at Sugar Bowl on April 6. The snake-run style course is built for the event and features flowy, banked turns and creative features. | sugarbowl.com

Heavenly Pond Skim

Come celebrate Spring and see if you can make it across the pond or cheer on others as they skim or sink at Heavenly’s Pond Skim on April 13. Enjoy the action and the laughs at the base of World Cup. | skiheavenly.com

SquawFree ‘Doggin

Dust off your old skis, dig out your best outfit and come ski with SquawFree ‘Doggin on April 13. There will be a dual open mogul field competition. | squawalpine.com

Pride Ride

This spring, Homewood will host its first Pride Ride on April 13 and 14 with a dance party, Dual Slalom Drag Race and ski parade down Rainbow Ridge. | skihomewood.com

All downhill from here

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort celebrates closing day with the annual Downhill Dummy Contest on April 14. Teams build unique dummies and send them sliding down the hill off a massive jump. This year’s theme is Cartoons. | tahoedonner.com