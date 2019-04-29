Recreation areas open for season

U.S Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is starting to open recreational facilities in the Tahoe Basin. Baldwin and Nevada beaches opened on April 27. If weather and conditions permit, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center will open on May 25 and the Tallac Historic Site parking area will open on May 13 and will be staffed beginning on May 25.

Opening dates (as of April 29)

Campgrounds/Resorts

Round Hill Pines Resort | May 11

Meeks Bay Resort, William Kent, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Bayview, Fallen Leaf and Nevada Beach campgrounds | May 10

Camp Richardson RV Park, Eagles Nest and Badgers Den campgrounds | May 24

Luther Pass Campground and Angora Resort | May 25

Blackwood Canyon and Watson Lake campgrounds | June 1

Day-use Areas

Baldwin and Nevada beaches | Open

Chimney Beach and Secret Harbor | May 15

Sandpit Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area | May 10

Eagle Falls restrooms, Kiva Picnic Area, McKinney Rubicon Trailhead restrooms, Sawmill Pond and Tallac Point | May 15

Big Meadow Trailhead and Pope Beach | May 25

Before recreation sites can fully open to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems.

National Forest visitors should exercise caution and stay aware of surroundings as they enjoy the outdoors. Hazards to watch for include trees that may have recently died due to drought, disease or beetle infestation and/or have sustained damage over the winter, including broken limbs and/or damaged trunks.

Recreation area grounds are open year-round, but until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available. Be sure to pack out all trash and until parking areas open, park your vehicle off the roadway; avoid parking on vegetation and do not block access gates.

Pets are not allowed on designated swim beaches. Only leashed, service dogs are allowed entry to developed beaches. Always clean up after your animal, including properly disposing of pet waste bags. Tahoe beaches parking areas tend to fill up quickly when weather conditions are good. Plan accordingly and carpool, take public transportation or develop alternate transportation solutions. | fs.usda.gov