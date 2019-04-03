Alpenglow Sports will kick off the Spring Tailgate Talks on April 18 with a presentation by professional photographer Jim Herrington, who will speak about his most recent book, a 20-year project entitled, “The Climbers.” Herrington will discuss the process of tracking down these aging legends who were active during the Golden Age of climbing.

Herrington will also discuss his 35-year career as a photographer and about how his favorite type of photography, black and white analog film, seemed to be becoming extinct during his project.

Doors open at 6:30 and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Herrington will host an informal Q&A and book signing after the show. | alpenglowsports.com