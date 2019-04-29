Lake Tahoe’s 2019 Boating Season

New boating safety programs are coming online at Lake Tahoe for the summer of 2019, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA).

Additional enforcement of no-wake zones and excessive boat noise under TRPA’s Shoreline Program are two measures being taken to protect the lake and non-motorized watercraft and swimmers. Boat inspections fees are also being adjusted for the first time in seven years to better safeguard the lake from aquatic invasive species.

Lake Tahoe has no-wake zones to keep boaters, paddlers and swimmers safe. Boats must stay under 5 mph within Emerald Bay, as well as within 600 feet of shore, 100 feet of paddlers and swimmers and 200 feet of shoreline structures. A Lake Tahoe boating app to help inform boaters about the lake and the location of no-wake zones will be available this summer.

Boaters must also comply with noise limits and keep exhaust systems muffled so all visitors can enjoy a peaceful Lake Tahoe. Exceptions are in place for classic and antique boats. Vessels also should be clean, drained and dry before arriving at Lake Tahoe watercraft inspection stations to ensure an efficient launch and help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Boat sticker fees increased by $12 as part of TRPA’s Shoreline Program approved by the governing board last fall. These fees will help pay for boater education, no-wake zone enforcement and projects to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species in Lake Tahoe.

The 2019 inspection fee schedule condenses 13 categories to five to make it easier to understand and more accurately reflect inspection work and boat complexity. Decontamination fees were also modified to reflect the work it takes to decontaminate watercraft. | tahoeboatinspections.com