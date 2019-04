April brings snow & rain back to Tahoe

An active weather pattern returns on April 1 with a couple of systems bringing periods of gusty winds, rain and mountain snow, following a round of snow last week that brought up to 15 inches to Tahoe resorts.



Snowfall as of March 31, 2019

(Reported over last 7 days)

Alpine Meadows | May closure TBD

21”-28” new snow | 148”-210” base | 470”-546” snow totals

Auburn Ski Club | Open until April 1

(trails closed April 10-12)

7” new snow | snow totals not reported

Boreal | Open until April 14

18” new snow | 275” base | 566” snow total

Diamond Peak | Open until April 21

11” new snow | 82”-112” base | 431” snow total

Donner Ski Ranch | Open until April 21

9” new snow | snow totals not reported

Granlibakken | Open until April 21

6” new snow | 20” base | snow totals not reported

Heavenly | Open until May 27

19” new snow | 96” base | 457” snow total

Homewood | Open until April 21

6”-20” new snow | 62”-178” base | 259”-594” snow totals

Kirkwood | Open until April 21

23” new snow | 140” base | 561” snow total

Northstar | Open until April 21

20” new snow | 152” base | 583” snow total

Mt. Rose | May closure TBD

11”-14” new snow | 144”-180” base | 408”-456” snow totals

Royal Gorge | Not reported

16” new snow | 478” snow total

Sierra-at-Tahoe | Not reported

21”-29” new snow | 119”-210” base | 356”-512” snow totals

Soda Springs | Not reported

18” new snow | 275” base | 530” snow total

Squaw Valley | Open until July 7

9”-31” new snow | 95”-239” base | 385”-654” snow totals

Sugar Bowl | Open until April 21

7” new snow | 146”-219” base | 478”-598” snow total

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Ice skating & sledding closed

Cross-country skiing & snowshoeing open, but no grooming

6” new snow | snow totals not reported

Tahoe Cross Country | Not reported

10” new snow | snow totals not reported

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Open until April 14

7” new snow | 125” base| snow totals not reported

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Open until April 14

9” new snow | 145” base | snow totals not reported