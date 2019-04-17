A jam-packed season of Tahoe events

The first hints of spring flowers are beginning to emerge after a long winter season of snowfall, and while the snow is melting fast along the shores of Big Blue, the lifts are still turning at Tahoe’s ski resorts (but not for long). Most of our downhill and cross-country ski areas will be closing after the Easter holiday, but quite a few will still be open for snow lovers – Alpine Meadows, Heavenly, Mt. Rose, Squaw Valley and Tahoe Cross Country. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for a complete list of closure dates; click on Out & About.

April brings with it our Spring edition of the Tahoe, Music, Events & Festivals guide; and it’s our largest spring edition to date. The guide has everything you’ll need to plan a jam-packed spring from music festivals to film festivals, art walks and wine walks, to kids’ activities, cultural celebrations, and even a touch of the Wild West. You’ll want to keep this edition all season, or access it anytime for free at TheTahoeWeekly.com, download the full edition from issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly or on the free issuu app on any device.