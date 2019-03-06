Tahoe surpasses 500 inches

I thought it was an impressive feat a few weeks ago when we started to surpass the 400-inch milestone in the Tahoe Sierra in mid-February (the average annual snowfall is 409 inches). But, then, the storms just kept on rolling across the Sierra Nevada dumping more and more snow.

Now, as of press time for this edition, several Tahoe ski resorts have surpassed the 500-inch mark – Homewood, Sugar Bowl and Squaw Valley – and it just keeps coming. Another snowstorm is moving over the Sierra as I write this on March 1, with the forecast pretty much a steady stream of snowstorms for the next few weeks. The impressive amount of snowfalls has prompted Vail Resorts to extend the ski seasons for Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar (see details in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com). And, I expect more resorts to follow suit soon.

Take our Reader Survey

There’s still time to win great prizes from restaurant gift certificates to life tickets for giving us 5 minutes of time and your 2 cents in our Reader Survey. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on the link for Take the Reader Survey at the top of the page. Be sure to give us your e-mail to enter.