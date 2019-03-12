Sugar Bowl extends ski season

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort has been to the growing list of Tahoe ski resorts extending its 2018-19 winter season due to the epic snowfall this year. Sugar Bowl will extend its season by at least one week and will remain open until at least April 21.

“We’ve surpassed 561 inches of snow so far and with more winter storms in the forecast, we intend to extend the season until at least April 21. After that point, we’ll evaluate continued operations,” said Jon Slaughter, director of marketing and sales at Sugar Bowl Resort, in a press release. | sugarbowl.com

2018-19 Season Closure dates

(updated as of March 12; some operations are weekends only)

Alpine Meadows | May

Diamond Peak | April 21

Heavenly | May 5

Homewood | April 21

Kirkwood | April 21

Northstar | April 21

Squaw Valley | July 7

Sugar Bowl | April 21