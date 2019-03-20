Squaw, Alpine extends military season pass

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has expanded its military season pass program to not only include active-duty military but also reserve, veteran and retired personnel. The 2019-20 pass to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is now available in limited supply for a $60 donation to the Military to the Mountain program, providing adaptive skiing lessons to veterans with life-altering injuries. This season’s Military to the Mountain program will take place from March 17 to 23.

A limited supply of military passes are available for purchase with a U.S. Military ID at the Guest Services & Sales Center at Squaw Valley or Alpine Meadows. Passes are good for the 2019-20 winter ski and ride season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. One hundred percent of the donations will support the Military to the Mountain program and all guests are invited and encouraged to donate.

Created by the High Fives Foundation, the Military to the Mountain program is a collective effort between the High Fives Foundation, Adaptive Training Foundation the City of Reno, Achieve Tahoe and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Now in its fourth year, the program is providing 22 injured U.S. military veterans the opportunity to train for nine weeks at the Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas, Texas and the Double Diamond Athletic Club in Reno, Nev. The training culminates in a week of skiing and riding at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with Achieve Tahoe. | squawalpine.com