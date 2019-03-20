Spring skiing in Tahoe

The calendar may say its Spring, but it will be a while before we’ll be seeing flowers in the Tahoe Sierra. Pummeled for most of the winter by snowstorm after snowstorm that has put the snowpack at more than 600 inches at several ski resorts, Spring in Tahoe brings an extended ski season well into April.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will be open for skiing and riding until July 7 this season, with most Tahoe resorts extending their seasons through Easter and into May, as conditions permit. We have a full roundup of all of the season closures at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

The conditions are phenomenal, and the snow is calling. From skiing and riding to snowshoe outings to exploring the back country. Michelle Allen, our Family Editor, shares some of her picks for snowshoeing with the kids, while Mike White explores the snowshoe adventures that await at Meiss Meadows for every ability level. Sean McAlindin talked to several local back-country guides on the pros of hiring a guide (hint: then know the secret stashes) for his story “Tahoe guides docents of the back country.”

