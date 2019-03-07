Skiing at Squaw until July 7

Due to the record-breaking snow season, many Tahoe ski resorts are extending their ski seasons, with skiing and riding at Squaw Valley going to July 7.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen nearly 600 inches of snow so far and plans to operate Squaw Valley until July 7, weather and conditions permitting. Squaw Valley will be open Friday through Sunday after Memorial Day on May 27. Alpine Meadows will operate into the month of May, with a schedule dependent on weather, conditions and the construction of the new high-speed chair lift that will replace Hot Wheels. | squawalpine.com

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Diamond Peak Ski Resort has extended its season through April 21. Originally scheduled to close on April 14, Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin said that conditions are too good to close the resort that early. | diamondpeak.com

With more than 540 inches of snow have fallen on the slopes at Homewood Mountain Resort, the resort announced plans to extend the winter season by two weeks, pushing its scheduled closing day to April 21, weather and conditions permitting. | skihomewood.com

Vail Resorts announced in late February that the seasons would be extended for Heavenly Mountain Resort until May 5, Northstar California until April 21 and Kirkwood Mountain Resort until April 21. | skiheavenly.com, northstarcalifornia.com, kirkwood.com



2018-19 Season Closure dates

(updated as of March 6; some operations are weekends only)

Alpine Meadows | May

Diamond Peak | April 21

Heavenly | May 5

Homewood | April 21

Kirkwood | April 21

Northstar | April 21

Squaw Valley | July 7